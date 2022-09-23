PennDOT to Replace Aquetong Road Culvert Over Branch of Aquetong Creek in Solebury Township

King of Prussia, PA – Construction is scheduled to begin on Thursday, October 13, on a project to replace the culvert carrying Aquetong Road over Branch of Aquetong Creek in Solebury Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Due to the nature of construction, Aquetong Road will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Solebury Mountain Road and Sugan Road beginning Thursday, October 13, through the completion of the project scheduled for early January 2023.

During the closure, Aquetong Road motorists will be directed to use Route 232 (Windy Bush Road), Route 32 (Main Street/River Road), U.S. 202 South (Lower York Road). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Built in 1984, the current structure will be replaced with a new box culvert and carries an average of 2,141 vehicles a day.

Aquetong Road culvert is one of four structures in Bucks County that PennDOT is replacing under a $3.8 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Cherry Road over Branch of Tohickon Creek in Richland Township; and

Deerwood Lane over Kimples Creek in Haycock Township.

Another structure in this culvert replacement project includes:

Stony Hill Road over Brock Creek in Lower Makefield Township.

C. Abbonizio Contractors, Inc., of Sewell, New Jersey, is the general contractor on this culvert replacement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in summer 2024.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #







