Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 26
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Replacement & Repairs
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide Complaints
|SR 66
|SR 0066 SH
|Farmington Twp.
|Mill and Fill Patching
|SR 1013
|Sawmill Road
|Farmington Twp.
|Mill and Fill Patching
|SR 4015
|Old Fryburg Road
|Knox Twp.
|General Drainage
|SR 4029
|Paint Mills Road
|Paint Twp.
|General Drainage
|SR 1005
|Various
|Various
|Brushing
|SR 1015
|Forest Road
|Farmington Twp.
|Stream Bed Pave
|SR 68
|SH 0068 SH
|Piney Twp.
|Crack Seal
|SR 3007
|Canoe Ripple Road
|Beaver Twp.
|LCSI
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.