Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 26

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
County Wide Various Various Sign Replacement & Repairs
       
County Wide          Various Various County Wide Complaints
       
SR 66 SR 0066 SH Farmington Twp. Mill and Fill Patching
       
SR 1013 Sawmill Road Farmington Twp. Mill and Fill Patching
       
SR 4015 Old Fryburg Road Knox Twp. General Drainage
       
SR 4029 Paint Mills Road Paint Twp. General Drainage
       
SR 1005 Various Various Brushing
       
SR 1015 Forest Road Farmington Twp. Stream Bed Pave
       
SR 68 SH 0068 SH Piney Twp. Crack Seal
       
SR 3007 Canoe Ripple Road Beaver Twp. LCSI

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.


