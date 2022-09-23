Submit Release
Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 26

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 3022 Round Barn Rd Clover Pipe Replacement
SR 3029 Coal Lab Rd Oliver Paving
SR 3005 Pansy Ringgold Rd Ringgold/ Beaver Pipe Replacement
SR 2012 Sykesville Henderson Bridge Maintenance
SR 3005 Pansy Ringgold Rd Ringgold/Beaver Bridge Maintenance
SR 3003 Langville/ Ohl Clover/ Union Pipe Replacement
SR 322 E Reynoldsville Winslow Deck & Shoulder Repair
SR 219 SR 219 Washington/ Snyder Crack Sealing
SR 36 SR 36 Barnett Crack Sealing
I-80 I-80 Pine Creek Crack Sealing
SR 3009 North Point/ Hamilton Rd Perry Slide Repair (Road Closure 2 weeks)
Various Various Various Shoulder Cutting
Various Various Various  General Maintenance
Various Various Various Pipe Flushing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.


