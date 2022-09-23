U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) Lane Closures Continue for Local Trail Improvement Project in Bridgeport Borough, Norristown

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 202 (DeKalb Street) motorists will continue to encounter a lane closure in both directions between 2nd Street and Washington Street in Bridgeport Borough and Norristown, Montgomery County, for construction activities under a local trail project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closures began in February and will remain in place through late November.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the construction area because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This county-owned project consists of improving mobility for the traveling public along the Chester Valley Trail.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #







