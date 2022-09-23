KRTL INTERNATIONAL AND ICANN VENTURES TO LAUNCH CANNABIS EDUCATION PROGRAM IN KOREA

Lakewood, CO, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

KRTL International Corp., a subsidiary of KRTL Holding Group, Inc. KRTL and ICANN Ventures have signed multiple strategic agreements to be executed accordingly. As an introduction to this relationship, they have collaborated with Yeungnam University (Republic of Korea). Th r ough this trilateral revenue sharing partnership, the CBD Training Academy, a global Cannabis Learning Community, can introduce their hemp business acceleration program and services. They will start offering its specialized courses, masterclasses, and full professional certificate courses in October 2022.

Designed to provide students with the most comprehensive education in the cannabis ecosystem and backed by a vision to create a platform for hemp enthusiasts to share their passion and creativity while having a positive impact on the Hemp industry at large, The CBD Training Academy - Korea will be available to corporate executives and professionals participating in the Special Free Zone in Gyeongbuk Province . As legislation progresses in this industry, the program anticipates it will accept a wide range of students passionate about cannabis, particularly those aspiring to advance professionally in business.

Yeungnam University, Department of Horticulture & Life Science, is a leading provider of education in Korea. Their faculty members are composed of experts in plant physiology, plant genetics, vegetable crops, pomology, plant pathology, floriculture, protected horticulture, flower decoration, and publish papers in globally prominent plant journals.

" The CBD Training Academy goes beyond business as usual. I am very proud to say that every course is embedded with best practices, including the latest medical, clinical, and scientific advances in using hemp for health and wellness," commented Rick Diamond, CEO of ICANN Ventures, the parent of the CBD Training Academy.

Kai Kim, the CEO of KRTL International Corp: "Education is fundamental to the development and growth of all sustainable infrastructure. Agricultural innovations and education can enhance efficient public administration and the private sector for sustainable growth. For countries to reap these benefits fully, they need to unleash the potential of the human mind. And there is no better tool for doing so than education. We are happy to have introduced this educational mechanism that can accomplish all this with a trilateral revenue sharing structure".

CBD is currently legal in South Korea for medical purposes for patients that have a doctor's prescription and is controlled by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. According to a survey released last year, more than one in three Korean respondents said they were aware of the medical effects of cannabis or had heard about it. On July 18, the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced that patients who are living with rare, incurable diseases and who have no other treatment options would be permitted to import and use cannabis-derived drugs that were legal in other countries. While far from as liberal a law as some US states have enacted for medical cannabis and hemp CBD oil use, the law is a major move for a country that has strict cannabis laws. Officials who allowed for medical cannabis use stated that their reasoning was based on trends seen in other countries, as well as the call for access by advocates in Korea. The future for cannabis in Korea looks bright.

"The CBD Training Academy's curriculum is unlike any other in the country," said Dr. Park, Head of Smart Farm Safety at the Department of Horticulture and Life Science, Yeungnam University. "We are a game changer in Korea's cannabis education scene, bringing three authoritative organizations together to advance the knowledge and education for this new industry. Students will obtain the most resourceful and dynamic educational programs. I'm very excited to welcome the first batch of students, and I feel privileged to witness the students' growth in their cannabis studies at the CBD Training Academy."

About KRTL Holding Group, Inc.: KRTL is a holding company interested in diversifying risk and accessing new markets. The Company operates its wholly owned subsidiaries, KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp., with precision and excellence and continues to create and strengthen the KRTL reputation. This allows KRTL Holding Group, Inc. to capitalize on any range of investment opportunities. Our organization values collaboration and emphasizes a transparent work environment. Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlholding.com and www.krtl-icc.com and www.krtlbiotech.com.

CONTACT: KRTL Holding Group Inc. info@krtlholding.com 800-707-0586

About the CBD Training Academy: The CBD Training Academy was the first to certify people in the CBD industry. After launching the CBD training platform and certifying a record number of CBD Coaches, the Academy is bringing that a high level of knowledge to the international market. Learn from REAL the experts and learn EVERYTHING about CBD such as dosing, methods, history, legal, sales & marketing, coaching, working with clients & patients. Courses are taught by industry leaders , including doctors, successful retailers & distributors, logistics experts, cannabinoid lawyers, and other CBD industry service providers that are experts in their particular areas of the CBD industry. Visit their site for amazing resources & courses about CBD, Hemp, Cannabis, and all Cannabinoids. https://cbdtrainingacademy.com/

About Yeungnam University (Republic of Korea) Department of Horticulture & Life Science: Department of Horticulture and Life Science is an applied science that studies theories and technologies on horticulture, and it is a discipline that has come under the limelight as a high-income sector of the future together with the introduction of various new technologies and high-tech equipment.

information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

KRTL Holding Group, Inc. 14143 Denver W Pkwy #100 Lakewood, CO 80401 Email: info@krtlholding.com Main: 800-707-0586 IR: 855-464-2535 Ext. 1