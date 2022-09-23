Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Class A Open-End Funds
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
|
|
RECORD/
|
PAYMENT
|
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
EX DATE
|
DATE
|
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)
|
$0.0140 per share investment income
|
10/18/22
|
10/20/22
|
|
|Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)
|
$0.0250 per share investment income
|
10/18/22
|
10/20/22
|
|
|Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)
|
$0.0330 per share investment income
|10/18/22
|
10/20/22
|
|
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)
|
|
$0.0170 per share investment income
|
9/28/22
|
9/30/22
|
|
Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)
|
|
$0.0210 per share investment income
|
10/21/22
|
10/25/22
|
|
Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)
|
|
$0.0170 per share investment income
|
10/21/22
|
10/25/22
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)
|
$0.0330 per share investment income
|
10/18/22
|
10/20/22
|
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)
|
|
$0.0450 per share investment income
|
10/18/22
|
10/20/22
