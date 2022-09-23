Submit Release
Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Class A Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 

RECORD/

PAYMENT

 

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX DATE

DATE

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)

$0.0140 per share investment income

10/18/22

10/20/22

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)

$0.0250 per share investment income

10/18/22

10/20/22

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)

$0.0330 per share investment income

10/18/22

10/20/22

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)

 

$0.0170 per share investment income

9/28/22

9/30/22

 

Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

10/21/22

10/25/22

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)

 

$0.0170 per share investment income

10/21/22

10/25/22

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)

 

$0.0330 per share investment income

10/18/22

10/20/22

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)

 

$0.0450 per share investment income

10/18/22

10/20/22

