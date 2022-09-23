THE 71st MISS USA® COMPETITION TO AIR LIVE FROM RENO, NEVADA ON OCTOBER 3, 2022 ON A&E's FYI AND HULU LIVE TV

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miss USA Organization®, under the leadership of Crystle Stewart, is proud to announce that the 71st MISS USA® will air live from Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Resort in Reno, Nevada on October 3, 2022. World-renowned entertainment host, producer, and actress, Zuri Hall, will host the MISS USA® competition. Hall's sideline hosts will be TV Hosts Julissa Bermudez and Micah Jesse.

Miss Teen USA will be streamed live on www.missteenusa.com and hosted by Miss USA 2021, Elle Smith, and FYI's correspondent Christian Murphy; who will also be part of the Miss USA telecast.

The esteemed judging panel is Fashion Designer Aaron Potts, Tony-Award Winning Producer and owner of NitroC Group Ashlee Clarke, Founder of Dogpound Kirk Myers, Fashion Designer and Model Nicole Williams-English, Serial Entrepreneur and Sports Illustrated Social Media-at-Large Olivia Ponton, and International South Korean Table Tennis Champion Player and model Soo Yeon Lee.

This year's performance will be by accomplished pianist, composer and producer Chloe Flower. Flower will be bringing her coined "Popsical" performance to the stage as she embodies Stewart's mission of "pageantry reimagined" and female empowerment.

Crystle Stewart, former Miss USA 2008 and the FIRST African-American female President of the MISS USA® franchise, acquired the franchise in late 2020. Stewart's plan brings MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® to the forefront of pop culture.

"It is an honor to be the first African American female franchise owner of the highly recognized MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® brands. The new ownership is about Pageantry Reimagined, which redefines views of the pageant system. The Miss USA Organization® seeks to continually elevate the narrative of inclusivity and diversity of young females nationwide. To amplify the success of these new trailblazing influencers, the organization focuses on leveraging their platforms for social good while inspiring the need for strong female leadership. My goal is to provide them with a unique experience that prepares them for success that translates beyond the pageant stage, so these young women can have the confidence to feel beautiful, powerful and know what they can attain is limitless," said Crystle Stewart, President of the Miss USA Organization®.

"We are honored to once again host the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competition, and we look forward to watching the talented individual contestants chase their dreams and leverage their platforms to empower the next generation of young women,'' said Christopher Abraham, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). "During their time at GSR, the contestants will have the opportunity to experience the distinct culture of our city and showcase the Reno-Tahoe region to a national audience."

The two-hour MISS USA® event will feature women representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia in multiple categories, including private interview, swimsuit, evening gown, and onstage question, ending with Kentucky's Elle Smith, who was the first biracial woman to represent and win her state, crowning her successor.

The 90-minute Miss Teen USA streamed event will feature teens representing all 50 states and District of Columbia in multiple categories, including private interview, fitness, evening gown, and onstage question, ending with Florida's Breanna Myles crowning her successor.

During the week of the competition, contestants will explore the great city of Reno. In addition, there will be charitable events for national partner charities Best Buddies and Smile Train Contestants will have the opportunity to have a behind the scenes look with Charlie Palmer at the Charlie Palmer Steakhouse.

Live telecast available on A&E's FYI and Hulu Live TV at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT.

2022 MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® Sponsors include SeneGence, Jovani, Kittenish, Infinity Sun, Kurve on Wilshire, Nizuc Resort and Spa, Grant Photo, Mia Beauté, Pola, Dogpound, Alterna and Schwarzkopf, Kiss and Makeup Houston, Mouwad, and Miss Academy.

Show tickets are available through www.missusa.com and www.missteenusa.com.

Find MISS USA® at www.missusa.com and MISS TEEN USA® at www.missteenusa.com, and follow us Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and, TikTok. The Miss USA Organization is independently produced and franchised by the MISS Brand Corp.

ABOUT MISS USA ORGANIZATION®: The Miss USA Organization®, under the helm of Crystle Stewart, is the new and improved leading national platform for young female entrepreneurs to build and curate their futures. As a former titleholder, Stewart went on to cultivate and further her entrepreneurial dreams of being an actress, and becoming the first black female President of the original influencer brand, MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA®. Under this new leadership, Stewart nurtures the contestants and titleholders each year to use their star power by growing their role model status within their communities and beyond, and formulating a winning recipe to ensure their success. "Pageantry Reimagined" is more than just a new approach. It's a redefining moment and a generational shift. Not just for the contestants but for the industry. It's an actual, one-of-a-kind Gen Z and Millennial life experience that can catapult them to future stardom. The Miss Brand Corp. independently operates the Miss USA Organization. To learn more, visit www.missusa.com and www.missteenusa.com.

ABOUT FYI: FYI, is home to lifestyle content that inspires the 'enthusiast' in us all by highlighting those who live life to the fullest and pursue their passions. Bringing together in one place a range of genres and lifestyle programming - from cars to all things home, the great outdoors to the amazing stories behind collectibles, and much more - FYI takes viewers inside the worlds of passionate enthusiasts who live their lives on their own terms. FYI is part of the A+E Networks portfolio. For more information, visit https://www.aenetworks.com/brands/fyi.

ABOUT GRAND SIERRA RESORT: Located in the heart of the beautiful Reno-Tahoe region, Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) is an all-encompassing casino-resort with nearly 2,000 newly-renovated guest rooms and suites, 200,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, 1,200 slot machines, 45 table games, a poker room featuring seven tables and the Infinity High Limit Room. The destination's premier gaming property offers visitors a wide variety of amenities including the 2,995-seat critically-acclaimed Grand Theatre, the spectacular LEX Nightclub, more than a dozen dining choices including Charlie Palmer Steak and Lounge, a spa, branded retail shopping, a remarkable year-round outdoor pool and fire pit experience, Reno's largest outdoor ice skating rink, a two-screen cinema, a 50-lane bowling center, adrenaline-pumping rides and an aqua golf driving range. GSR is a minority-owned business certified by the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, please visit grandsierraresort.com or to make reservations call 1-800-648-5080. For the latest and greatest news on GSR, find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT RENO TAHOE: Reno Tahoe is a dynamic, four-season resort destination in a spectacular natural setting - where America's largest alpine lake meets "The Biggest Little City in the World." Reno Tahoe is marketed by the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA), an organization established in 1959 to promote convention and tourism business in Washoe County, which includes Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe. For more information, go to www.VisitRenoTahoe.com.

