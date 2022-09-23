Jenny Trang Joins Epiq as Vice President of Client Solutions

Team manages the world's largest and most complex class action and litigation matters

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today Jenny Trang has joined its Class Action group as Vice President of Client Solutions.



Trang will be responsible for partnering with corporate counsel, outside defense counsel, plaintiffs’ counsel, and others on the successful resolution of high-profile class action and complex litigation matters. With a customer-first approach, she will explore innovative solutions and growth opportunities to enhance the services and experience delivered to clients.

Her move highlights Epiq’s position as the globally-recognized authority in class action administration, having successfully managed some of the largest and most complex settlements in history.

“It’s rare to be able to add someone with the caliber of Jenny Trang,” said Cameron Azari, Senior Vice President at Epiq. “Her experience, energy, and ideas will be a welcome addition to our already highly respected team. We are eager to see what she will accomplish on behalf of our clients.”

Prior to joining Epiq, Jenny held leadership positions at an innovation consultancy as well as a Fortune 500 company where she was responsible for driving strategies for customer discovery and development, digital adoption, and innovative solutions. She also worked with a leading class action settlement administrator for more than a decade, contributing to its impressive growth during her tenure. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Whittier College and her master’s in business administration from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. Jenny currently resides in New York City.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq’s subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

