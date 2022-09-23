Submit Release
Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

EX

RECORD

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS*

DATE

DATE

DATE

 

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust PIM (CUSIP: 746909-10-0)

$0.0220 per share

 

10/21/22

 

10/24/22

 

11/1/22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust PMM (CUSIP: 746823-10-3)

$0.0320 per share

 

10/21/22

 

10/24/22

 

11/1/22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust PMO (CUSIP: 746922-10-3)

$0.0531 per share

 

10/21/22

 

10/24/22

 

11/1/22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Premier Income Trust PPT (CUSIP: 746853-10-0)

$0.0260 per share

 

10/21/22

 

10/24/22

 

11/1/22

* Distributions may be comprised of ordinary and/or tax-exempt income, net capital gains and/or a return of capital of your investment in the Fund.

The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available monthly beginning on the 8th business day after the end of each month; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.

