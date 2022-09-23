Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

EX RECORD PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS* DATE DATE DATE Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust PIM (CUSIP: 746909-10-0) $0.0220 per share 10/21/22 10/24/22 11/1/22 Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust PMM (CUSIP: 746823-10-3) $0.0320 per share 10/21/22 10/24/22 11/1/22 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust PMO (CUSIP: 746922-10-3) $0.0531 per share 10/21/22 10/24/22 11/1/22 Putnam Premier Income Trust PPT (CUSIP: 746853-10-0) $0.0260 per share 10/21/22 10/24/22 11/1/22

* Distributions may be comprised of ordinary and/or tax-exempt income, net capital gains and/or a return of capital of your investment in the Fund.

The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available monthly beginning on the 8th business day after the end of each month; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005071/en/