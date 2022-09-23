Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,416 in the last 365 days.

Private LTE/5G networks: worldwide trends and forecasts 2022–2027

New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Private LTE/5G networks: worldwide trends and forecasts 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037130/?utm_source=GNW
It provides a breakdown and analysis of trends by industry sector and by region.

Coverage

Geographical coverage | 

  • Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
  • Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP)
  • Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP) 
  • Latin America (LATAM)
  • Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
  • North America (NA)
  • Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)
  • Western Europe (WE)
  • Worldwide


Key metrics

  • Number of private LTE/5G networks
  • Capex forecast
  • Opex forecast
  • Number of networks and spend (capex and opex) by sector:
    • Manufacturing
    • Transport
    • Mining, oil and gas
    • Utilities
    • Public sector
    • Entertainment and retail
    • Healthcare


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037130/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________


Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

You just read:

Private LTE/5G networks: worldwide trends and forecasts 2022–2027

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.