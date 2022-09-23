/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to Announce Support for Crisis Hotlines on Prince Edward Island/

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Jenna Sudds, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien for an announcement regarding support for crisis hotlines on Prince Edward Island.

The Honourable Natalie Jameson, Prince Edward Island's Minister responsible for the Status of Women, will also be present to discuss the announcement.

Date: September 26, 2022



Time: 10:00 a.m. AT



Location: Charlottetown Library Learning Centre

Dominion Building

97 Queen St.

Charlottetown, PE

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada