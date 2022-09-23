Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,404 in the last 365 days.

Alani Nu Expands Distribution of Better-For-You Products With Walmart

Walmart Now Offers Alani Beverages, Fitness Supplements and More

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alani Nu, the better-for-you health and wellness brand launches at Walmart with Alani supplements, ready-to-drink beverages, and on-the-go snacks.

"We are excited to expand at Walmart and reach many more people," said Alani Nu Founder, Katy Hearn. "Our goal has always been to make Alani Nu as accessible as possible, and this is an incredible step in that direction."

Walmart has been an official retail distributor of Alani Energy since December 2021 and will be carrying the below products in-store and online starting today.

All products will be made available at Walmart stores and on walmart.com.

For more information, please visit www.alaninu.com or www.walmart.com to find your nearest retail location. Additionally, find us on your favorite platform: Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok and Twitter to stay up to date on additional news.

About Alani Nu
Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur and influencer, Katy Hearn, Alani Nu® is a better-for-you health and wellness brand focused on providing low-calorie products with unique flavors. Alani Nu offers a range of products including energy drinks, daily essentials, healthy snacks and more, and can be found at Walmart, Target, on Amazon, in GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe and Kroger nationwide.

Please visit www.alaninu.com for additional information and follow Alani Nu on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alani-nu-expands-distribution-of-better-for-you-products-with-walmart-301631769.html

SOURCE Alani Nu

You just read:

Alani Nu Expands Distribution of Better-For-You Products With Walmart

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.