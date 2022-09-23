Irwin places No. 25 on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irwin , a capital markets software company, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the second year. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian businesses on three-year revenue growth, and Irwin earned its spot at No. 25 with three-year growth of 1684%.



"We have never approached growth with an 'at all costs' mindset; rather, sustainable growth is one of our guiding principles and is key to our long-term success," said David Whyte, Chief Executive Officer, Irwin. "This approach has allowed us to welcome more key strategic hires and further invest in our team to propel our business forward this past year."

As reflected in its growth, Irwin continues to capture mindshare in the capital markets community with its innovative software and services. In 2022, Irwin released several new features to help investor relations teams and C-Suite leaders better accomplish strategic initiatives and introduced Capital Markets Strategy Services , an exclusive offering to help clients navigate a rapidly changing macro environment.

"Growth means progress, and we saw substantial advancement across our product and business in 2022," said Mark Fasken, Chief Operating Officer, Irwin. "None of this would be possible without the help of everyone at Irwin and our valued clients. This year's ranking reflects our entire team and partners, and we're honoured to be recognized."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulate them on their achievements."

About Irwin

Irwin is a leading capital markets software company building a better way to manage investor relations. By combining modern, easy-to-use solutions with the most comprehensive and differentiated investor intelligence, Irwin delivers insight and support that helps inform strategic business decisions for investor relations and C-Suite teams daily. Over 1,500 global users trust Irwin's platform, and it services companies in all industries and market capitalizations with a commitment to excellence. Irwin was founded in Toronto, Canada, in March 2017 and employs over 100 people globally, growing daily. To learn more, please visit www.getirwin.com .

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.