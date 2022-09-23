Canada's Fashion Stars Align at 19th Annual Cashmere Collection Celestial Awakening

International fashion star Jay Manuel presents 12 top Canadian Designers and their Vision of a Future Without Cancer to kick-off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's fashion stars dazzled at the 19th Annual Cashmere Collection Celestial Awakening: A Celebration of Strength, Hope, and Compassion on Thursday, September 22, at The Symes in Toronto.

Twelve brilliantly talented designers from across Canada revealed their unique and breathtaking visions of a future without Breast Cancer at a one-of-a-kind show of original couture — all entirely crafted in sheets of soft and luxurious NEW and improved Cashmere UltraLuxe Bathroom Tissue. Proudly made in Canada, Cashmere is Canada's best selling Bathroom Tissue brand.

A VIP audience of Canadian fashion industry stargazers and tastemakers sparkled at the annual, invite-only, runway event presented by Cashmere Collection Curator, Jay Manuel, who hails from Scarborough, Ontario and now calls New York City home. Famed for his roles on America's Next Top Model, Canada's Next Top Model and E! Network, Jay has been following the collection for years.

"Canada has an amazing wealth of fashion talent, and seeing these creative visionaries bring their show-stopping designs to life as a collection on the runway is truly an epic spectacle," says a proud Jay Manuel, who is curating the collection for the first time.

"Our 2022 theme, Celestial Awakening, is a Celebration of Strength, Hope, and Compassion and asked our designers to look to the heavens for inspiration. I am totally blown away by the creativity, skill, and craftsmanship that went into each and every design," he says.

The Stars of the 2022 Cashmere Collection Celestial Awakening Include:

Kelsey Erin – Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia

– Cheliel – Montreal, Quebec

Tristan Réhel – Montreal, Quebec

Kaela Kay – Brampton, Ontario

– Demascare – Toronto, Ontario

Kyle Gervacy – Toronto, Ontario

L'Uomo Strano – Toronto, Ontario

Mimiela – Toronto, Ontario

Doch – Ajax, Ontario

Madaleine Nelson – Gores Landing, Ontario

– Afflatus Hijab – Edmonton, Alberta

Sam Stringer – Osoyoos, British Columbia

Annual Kick-Off to October Breast Cancer Awareness Month

More than 240 top Canadian Designers have taken part in the Cashmere Collection, now celebrating its 19th year. Produced by Kruger Products, maker of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling brand, it serves as the annual kick-off to October Breast Cancer Month.

"It's a joy to celebrate a new normal in Canada after two plus years of lockdown," says Susan Irving, CMO Kruger Products. "The 2022 Cashmere Collection pays tribute to our ever-evolving lifestyle and the perseverance Canadians show as we adapt to our environment with empathy and compassion. Our Celestial Awakening honours fashion with compassion and all-Canadian creativity."

"It's specifically designed to raise much-needed public support and funds for breast cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment programs through our long-standing partnerships with the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF). Over the years, we have raised millions of dollars in support of the breast cancer cause," she says.

Essential Cashmere Collection 2022 Partners

Artistic Director and Canadian fashion show producer, Erika Larva, has led the collection since its beginnings in 2004. She is joined this year by Stylist Lisa Williams, who is making her Cashmere Collection debut.

Internationally recognised fashion photographer Justin Wu captured the collection in a heavenly photo portfolio available at CashmereCollection2022.ca. An award-winning Toronto-based photographer and director, Justin is best known for shooting world-renowned fashion and beauty campaigns, directing top Canadian talent on Run the Burbs and Kim's Convenience, and taking Europe by storm working with the likes of Vogue, ELLE and GQ.

Illustrator Monica Smiley brought the 12 designs to life with inspiring sketches found here.

Long-time collection partners MAC Cosmetics and FLOW Haircare created ethereal, on-theme looks for editorial photography and the runway.

Elegant accessories are by SALT Fine Jewelry, and L'intervalle provided exquisite footwear.

Calling All Canadians

The 19th Annual Cashmere Collection is calling on all Canadians to join in and support the breast cancer cause by taking part in this year's Cashmere Vote Couture for the Cure® at CashmereVoteCouture.com – where Canadians are invited to vote for their favourite design and Cashmere will donate $1 (to a maximum of $15,000), to the CCS and QBCF in the winning designer's name. Voters will also be entered for a chance to win a $1,500 cash prize.

Throughout October, twenty-five cents from the sale of every limited-edition pink package of Cashmere Ultraluxe Bathroom Tissue goes directly towards breast cancer efforts, up to a maximum of $65,000.

About the Cashmere Collection

Founded in 2004, the international award-winning Cashmere Collection is an ardent supporter of Canada's fashion design community and the Breast Cancer cause. Many of the greatest names in Canadian fashion have contributed to the collection including Marie Saint Pierre, Greta Constantine, Denis Gagnon, David Dixon, Rudsak, NARCES, Sonny Fong, Stephan Caras, Christopher Paunil, Lucian Matis, Matthew Gallagher, and far too many more to name drop.

About Cashmere and Kruger Products

Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling brand, reflects Kruger Products' commitment to providing the finest quality, Canadian-made tissue products to consumers. Kruger Products is one of Canada's leading tissue manufacturers and serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands including Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels and Scotties; White Cloud in the U.S., as well as away-from-home products for industrial and commercial use across Canada and the U.S.

A longstanding and committed contributor to the breast cancer cause, Kruger Products has supported the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF), now part of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) since the collection's debut in 2004 and is currently one of the top five national partners supporting the breast cancer cause at CCS.

Kruger Products with more than 2,700 employees, operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America with headquarters in Toronto and Montreal.

About Breast Cancer and the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund ground-breaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

CCS is the largest national charitable funder of breast cancer research in Canada. Research investments combined with early detection, and better treatment therapies have resulted in a 44% decrease in the breast cancer death rate since the late 1980s. More work needs to be done as breast cancer is still the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Canada. Funds raised through this partnership will be invested in CCS's leading breast cancer research and support programs.

For more information, please visit here.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is the only philanthropic organization to ensure that the benefits of its investments in breast cancer research stay here in Quebec. In over 28 years, it has raised more than $61 million and invested it in Quebec in cutting-edge research and in defending the interests of breast cancer patients and their loved ones. Through research and innovation, support and education, it ensures that people with the disease and their families remain the real focus of its mission. Families, researchers, volunteers and donors all share the same hope: a future without breast cancer. Follow the QBCF on social media via Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer, Kruger Products; Jay Manuel, Curator; Erika Larva, Artistic Director; and the 12 designers of the Cashmere Collection are available for interviews.

