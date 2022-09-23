Carpenters Union Heads Back to School to Meet Growing Need for Skilled Construction Workforce

New Online Education Portal Provides One-Stop Shop for Those Interested in Pursuing a Career in the Trades

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As schools head back into session this fall and with a rising demand for a skilled workforce throughout the country, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC) today announced the launch of an education-focused online portal, Building Your Future, that provides those interested in pursuing a career in the trades with resources and information on earning a trade-based education in carpentry.

The portal is a one-stop shop where everyone from high school students, to college students, to working adults can learn about how to gain practical knowledge and skills with income and benefits potential through the NASRCC. One specific program, Shop Fridays, invites schools to bring students interested in the trades into official NASRCC area training centers for hands-on workshops to learn what it takes to enter into a construction career.

"As the demand for a skilled construction workforce is on the rise, students and adults throughout the northeast can now easily access information on how to begin a career with the carpenters," said Tom Fischer, Executive Director of the North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund. "We have a wide variety of programs and courses ranging from career programs with high schools to Associate Degree partnerships with regional community colleges, and other apprenticeship opportunities for adults. Our union is focused on helping communities meet the demand for skilled workers through this portal."

In addition to providing a wide range of educational programs to communities, the NASRCC is focused on the recruitment of women and veterans into the construction trades and provides specific educational opportunities for these communities through its Sisters in the Brotherhood program and its work with the U.S. Department of Labor and state and local officials.

The NASRCC offers five types of training:

- Pre-Apprenticeship: Opportunity for those with no carpentry skills to gain credits/entry into our apprenticeship program. Can include use of our "Career Connections" project plans and full curriculum at participating high schools.

- Apprenticeship: Four/five-year tuition free program developing comprehensive skills through both shop instruction and paid employment on active construction sites.

- Skills Enhancement: Free upgrade classes available to journey-level carpenters throughout their career.

- Specialty Training: Specific training related to a designated area of carpentry or a particular job. Can be tailored and scheduled for specific, individual employer needs.

- Professional Development: Programs to enhance personal leadership skills and enhance collaborative, efficient working relationships.

Additional educational opportunities include:

- Through partnerships with Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, Alfred State University and SUNY Sullivan, NASRCC members can advance as construction professionals and earn a college degree. Tuition is significantly reduced and scheduling is convenient for full-time work schedules.

About the North Atlantic States Regional Council

The North Atlantic States Regional Council represents more than 28,000 men and women employed by the leading residential and commercial general contractors and carpentry subcontractors in the region. Work performed by carpenters includes: wood framing; concrete; interior metal framing and drywall; ceilings; window installation; flooring; doors and hardware; finish/trim; mill work and furniture installation; pile driving; marine construction and diving. The union prides itself on offering the most comprehensive apprenticeship and life-long skills upgrade training to members at 18 locations. Curriculum is developed by the United Brotherhood of Carpenters with industry experts and often shared with vocational training programs. For more information visit nasrcc.org, and find the NASRCC on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube.

