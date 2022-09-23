Submit Release
General Ye Ting’s Former Residence reopens on 26 September (Monday) Former Chong Sai Pharmacy temporarily closed for maintenance

MACAU, September 23 - The renovation works on the exterior walls of the General Ye Ting’s Former Residence, of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), have been completed recently. The facility will reopen to the public on 26 September (Monday) and is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm, including public holidays, and is closed on Wednesdays. Admission is free. In addition, the Former Chong Sai Pharmacy, of the same Bureau, will be temporarily closed for maintenance from 26 to 30 September and will reopen on 1 October. Residents should pay attention and thank you for your understanding. For enquiries, please contact tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.

