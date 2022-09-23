10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo grandly commences today (23 September)

MACAU, September 23 - Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), and coordinated by Macau Travel Agency Association, the 10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”) grandly commenced today (23 September) to be held until 25 September. The Expo once again runs under a hybrid online and offline format. Seven major highlights are presented to fuel integration across the sectors of “tourism +”. Under the promotional slogan “Cheers for 10th MITE” on its 10th anniversary, members of the tourism and related sectors are brought together from worldwide to connect, forge partnerships and explore business opportunities together.

The officiating guests at the opening ceremony include Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Ho Iat Seng; Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Ho Hau Wah; Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Zheng Xincong; Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Liu Xianfa; Deputy Governor of the People’s Government of Shandong Province, Sun Jiye; President of the Legislative Assembly of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Kou Hoi In; Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, Lei Wai Nong; Secretary of the Bureau Party Committee and Inspector at Level 1 of the Bureau of International Exchanges and Cooperation (Department of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs) of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yongjian; Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries (Macao), Ji Xianzheng; Director of the Committee on Liaison with Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Liao Jingshan; Deputy Director of the Department of Exchange of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Zhang Jian; Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, and President of Macau Travel Agency Association, Alex Lao, among other personages.

Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, remarked in his speech that MITE has never ceased striving for enhancement and innovation for years. Held for the tenth year, the Expo reaches a new milestone. He hopes that MITE can continue to radiate the unique strengths and role of the city as a platform and create more wonderful opportunities for exchange and cooperation among members of the regional and international travel trade. The Expo strives to take the integration of “tourism +” to a new level of synergy to invigorate the tourism-related sectors and support businesses to navigate a wider horizon of new opportunities for fruitful harvest.

Secretary of the Bureau Party Committee and Inspector at Level 1 of the Bureau of International Exchanges and Cooperation (Department of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs) of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Wang Yongjian, remarked in his speech that over these ten years, MITE has kept developing and innovating, making an active contribution to Macao’s transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure, and pushing forward exchange and cooperation among the travel trade from the Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao and around the world. The 10th MITE promotes not only tourism and economic recovery, but also the concerted development of tourism and other industries in Macao. What’s more, it will help bring together new momentum for the global tourism industry in moving forward with confidence.

771 exhibitors and buyers participate online and offline

The 10th MITE takes place at Halls A – B, Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao from 23 – 25 September and offers free admission for the public. The exhibition floor covers about 23,000 square meters and accommodates 830 booths. The event engages exhibitors and buyers online and offline. 454 exhibitors are joining the Expo, including 199 local exhibitors and 229 Mainland exhibitors offline, as well as 26 online exhibitors (including 23 international exhibitors and 3 Mainland exhibitors). There are 317 buyers in total, including 236 offline and 81 online buyers.

Seven major highlights to deepen “tourism +” integration and expand the diversity of business opportunities

On its 10th anniversary, the Expo incorporates new elements for more profound integration across “tourism +”. Seven major highlights are presented as follows: enrich “Cloud Series” multifacetedly to support the trade in tapping business opportunities online; “Lusofonia Pavilion” debuts to showcase colorful cultures and Macao as a Sino-Portuguese platform; leverage the strengths of the five Gastronomic Cities of Gastronomy to foster exchange and innovation on culinary culture; the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin joins as a new exhibitor to expand tourism cooperation between Hengqin and Macao; deepen cross-sector integration between “tourism + culture and creativity” and propel cultural tourism and consumption with more and greater products; join hands with the local travel trade to invigorate the tourism economy, as well as brand Macao as a wedding destination to boost the economy.

Various new elements come into the limelight at the Expo, including the Lusofonia Pavilion, “Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin” Zone, the Macao Wedding Destination Pavilion, and the Palace Museum as a new exhibitor. The Macao tourism industry zone sets up not just the “Macao Street” once again but also COTAI Strip for the first time. The Expo continues to promote local cultural and creative products. “City of Gastronomy” Culinary Demonstrations takes place and the “Gastronomy Pavilion” welcomes patrons as last year, among the fascinating diversity of highlights. There are about 50 tourism presentation sessions, forums and activities, including tourism presentations and activities held by Mainland provinces and municipalities, the 2nd Macau Wedding Destination Forum 2022 and the High-level Forum on Greater Bay Area Tourism Development 2022 – “developing the in-depth cooperation zone and a world centre of tourism and leisure”, for participants to learn about industry trends and tourism resources of different destinations.

“Mak Mak Land” grand lucky draw

The Expo features a grand lucky draw “Mak Mak Land”. Upon purchase of products equivalent to the culminative value of 300 patacas or above at the Expo, individuals can join the grand lucky draw “Mak Mak Land” for a chance to win attractive gifts. Individuals who have scheduled a visit on MITE’s website can present their appointment QR code upon admission to obtain a 10-patacas receipt which will count into their consumption quota required for entering the “Mak Mak Land” grand lucky draw. In addition, the online game named “Shake to Travel Around the World” is available. If players shake and get a local tourist attraction in the game, they will win a 40-patacas receipt as part of the quota required for entering the lucky draw. The above receipts can be used only as part of the consumption quota for entering the lucky draw.

Free admission for the public

The 10th MITE is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 23 September, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 24 September and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 25 September. Residents and visitors can schedule a visit on MITE’s website (www.mitexpo.mo), or line up for admission without an appointment, which will depend on the stream of visitors on the day. Admission tickets are distributed for free at the entrances of Halls A and C of Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao. During the Expo, free shuttle bus service along three routes is provided between the event venue and four local points in total. Free parking is available to residents at Hall C.

Strict adherence to COVID preventive measures

Following the guidance of Health Bureau, the Expo adopts a series of pandemic preventive measures such as venue disinfection and staggered admission hours. The online appointment system is put into service to ensure “admission quota, advance appointment, staggered periods”. Individuals are required to present their valid Macao Health Code in green, scan the venue code, have their temperature checked upon admission, wear a mask and maintain social distance.

UFI-Approved International Event

The first edition of MITE was staged in 2013. MGTO has been taking up the role of organizer since 2016. In 2021, MITE received the accreditation from the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) as an “UFI Approved International Event”, showing to the world its international influence and professionalism. MGTO hopes that MITE can continue to deliver Macao’s unique strengths and impact as a platform, boost the concerted development of “tourism +” sectors and join hands with the trade to connect, forge partnerships and navigate business opportunities.

For the fascinating program and latest information, please visit MITE’s official website: www.mitexpo.mo, or follow MITE on Facebook and WeChat.