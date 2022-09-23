Exhibition “Macao’s Landscape and Architecture Paintings from the Macao Museum of Art” opens in Beijing, presenting Macao’s world heritage-themed works at Palace Museum for the first time

MACAU, September 23 - The exhibition “Centuries-Old Legacy: Macao’s Landscape and Architecture Paintings from the Macao Museum of Art”, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Palace Museum, was inaugurated on 23 September with an opening ceremony at the Hall for Abstinence in the Palace Museum. The ceremony was officiated by the Director of the Palace Museum, Wang Xudong; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the First Class Inspector of the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, Zhang Xilong; the Deputy Director and Second Class Inspector of the Department of Exchange and Cooperation of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, Zhu Ye; and the Director of the Macao Museum of Art, Un Sio San.

Established in 1999, the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), inherited the collection of the former Luis de Camões Museum and has built a unique collection through acquisitions over many years. The Historic Centre of Macao was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2005, becoming a valuable cultural landmark of the city that crystalises more than 400 years of complementary exchanges and diverse co-existence between China and the West. This exhibition features 82 selected works from the MAM that reflect the different aspects of Macao’s World Heritage architecture. Across three sections, namely “Visitors from Afar”, “A Kaleidoscope” and “City of Glamour”, this exhibition focuses on paintings of Macao’s landscape which were created by local and foreign painters between the 18th and the 21st century, revealing the architectural essence and cultural significance of Macao’s World Heritage. Through the sketches, watercolours, oil paintings, ink paintings, prints and other painting styles of Macao-themed images, the exhibition connects the artistic footprints left by masters from different periods in Macao, forming an artistic travelogue set amongst Macao’s historic buildings.

The exhibition “Centuries-Old Legacy: Macao’s Landscape and Architecture Paintings from the Macao Museum of Art” is held until 6 November 2022. Located at the Hall for Abstinence in the Palace Museum, 4 Jingshan Qianjie, Dongcheng District, Beijing, the exhibition is open daily from 8:30am to 5pm (close at 4:30pm from 1 November) and is closed on Mondays except for statutory holidays. Visitors are required to purchase tickets online and cooperate with the anti-epidemic measures of the Palace Museum. For more information, please visit the MAM website at www.MAM.gov.mo or the Palace Museum website at www.dpm.org.cn.