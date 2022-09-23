Hybrid Vehicles Market is Forecast to Reach a Valuation of US$ 1,362.3 Bn by the end of 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per FMI, the U.S. hybrid vehicles market is expected to surpass revenues worth US$ 36.5 Bn by the end of 2022. The hybrid vehicles market in Japan is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 8,633.9 Mn in 2022. Japanese consumers believe hybrid vehicles to be dependable, safe, and simple to use

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hybrid vehicles market is expected to create a lucrative growth opportunity over the estimation period from 2022 to 2032 by registering a CAGR of 21.6%. The market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 192.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,362.3 Bn by 2032.



According to the historical analysis ranging from 2015 to 2021, the hybrid vehicles market exhibited growth at a robust CAGR of 11.4% and is projected to accelerate during the current estimation period at a phenomenal CAGR of 21.6% throughout the forecast period. This surging year-on-year growth in 2022 is expected to bolster even further as governments from all over the world are rapidly taking initiatives to reduce carbon footprints in the transportation sector.

The widespread adoption of luxury vehicles combined with the enforcement of severe emission-related regulations and high demand for electric vehicles are all contributing to the expansion of the hybrid vehicles market. The hybrid vehicle market is predicted to hold around 25% to 30% of the global electric vehicles market. The growing trend of plug-in hybrid vehicles is expected to push sales in the global hybrid vehicles market in the next decade.

Key Takeaways

The global hybrid vehicles market is witnessing fast-paced growth due to significant demand for electric mobility, increasing fuel prices, and stringent regulations framed by governments in various regions. Besides this, electric vehicles are known for their fuel efficiency and generate lesser noise than conventional vehicles. Owing to the attractive incentives and subsidies offered by government authorities in order to support sales of hybrid vehicles, their demand is expected to enhance during the forecast period.

Owing to the rising per capita income and disposable income across the globe, the demand for passenger cars and personal vehicles is surging with each passing day. With a surging fleet of automotive vehicles, the rate of carbon emissions is also on a rise. Due to surging fuel prices and rising awareness regarding global warming, the demand for substitute vehicles is growing at a rapid pace.

Hybrid vehicles are known to offer better fuel efficiency and have less carbon emission rates, and the demand for hybrid electric vehicles is surging across the globe. Several manufacturers are also paying more attention to the development and introduction of multiple models of hybrid vehicles in order to support the expansion of electro-mobility solutions.

A reasonable increase is witnessed in the sales of SUVs, luxury, and sports models. Customers are not just searching for performance, but they want their vehicles to be fully equipped with advanced technologies. Owing to the surging number of awareness campaigns held by government and private agencies in order to promote electric mobility, consumers all over the world are demanding electric vehicles.

Attributing the higher practical benefits of plug-in hybrid vehicles are responsible for their immense popularity, in comparison to hybrid and pure electric vehicles. Customers of this type of vehicle tend to suffer from low-range anxiety as the internal combustion engine acts as a backup power source when the batteries run out of charge. In addition to that, the batteries of these vehicles are able to be charged by both internal combustion engines and an external source with the help of a plug. Owing to these aforementioned factors, the demand for plug-in hybrid vehicles is increasing across the globe.





Competitive Landscape

Over the last few years, there has been a surging number of acquisitions and growth strategies in order to increase the development & production of hybrid vehicles. Several major firms are meticulously working on innovations and new technological developments. Some of the growth strategies used by key firms include contracts & agreements, new product developments, and partnerships to strengthen their market positions.

Key Companies Profiled:

Tilley Inflatable Design & Engineering LTD

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Daimler AG

Volkswagen AG

Renault SAS

Toyota Motor Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation

Mitsubishi Motor Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

More Insights into the Hybrid Vehicles Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the automotive market and incorporates high penetration of technologically advanced and high-cost products. The U.S. government is supporting growth in the hybrid vehicles market by investing in the construction sector since the adoption of electric vehicles increases the demand for charging infrastructure in a variety of settings, including homes, workplaces, and public places. As per FMI, the U.S. hybrid vehicles market is expected to surpass revenues worth US$ 36.5 Bn by the end of 2022.

The hybrid vehicle market in Japan is expected to be valued at about US$ 8,633.9 Mn in 2022. As per Japanese consumers, hybrid vehicles are known to be dependable, safe, and simple to use. They are also willing to pay a premium price as they believe these vehicles offer good value.

Key Segments Covered in Hybrid Vehicles Market Analysis

By Product Type:

Hybrid Vehicles

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV





By Engine Type:

Gasoline Electric

Diesel Electric

By Powertrain Configuration:

Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid

Power Split Hybrid





