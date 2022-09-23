Advanced Computed Tomography Scanners Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Advanced Computed Tomography Scanners Market

The Advanced Computed Tomography Scanners Market to grow diligently from 2017 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Understanding various facets of the advanced computed tomography scanners market, Persistence Market Research has come up with an analytical research report titled “Advanced Computed Tomography Scanners Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2027)”.

This comprehensive research report focuses on various trends, developments, drivers, opportunities and restraints that influence the growth of the global advanced CT scanners market. The intensity of these aspects vary across various geographies. The scenario of these factors is covered in this study which gives a heads up to the reader from an investment standpoint. Along with historical data, the study covers a weighted forecast analysis for a period of 10 years, starting from 2017 till 2027.

Company Profiles

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• General Electric Company

• Siemens AG

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Canon Inc.

• Xoran Technologies, LLC.

• Medtronic, Plc.

• iCRco, Inc.

• NeuroLogica Corp.

Global Market for Advanced CT Scanners: Segmental Snapshot

The global market for advanced CT scanners is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and region.

• By product type, the adoption of cone beam CT scanners is expected to soar at a high rate in the coming years, making it a fast growing segment. Low dose CT scanners segment is the largest with maximum value share

• By region, North America is the most lucrative and is expected to dominate the global market with a high market share. By the end of the year of assessment, the advanced CT scanners market in North America is projected to expand at a stellar CAGR and is estimated to reach a billion dollar milestone

• By end user, hospitals and diagnostic centers expected to largely contribute to the growth of the global market for advanced CT scanners

Increasing Strategic Collaborations Between Players to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities in the Global Market

Strategic collaborations among key players in the advanced CT scanners market is expected to present potential growth opportunities for advanced CT scanners. Strategic alliances and collaborations can spur the development rate of the market as key players can focus on development of innovative technologies and advanced imaging systems. Collaborations are usually carried out by players that have strong product portfolio and patented technologies.

This can support the international players in gaining market hold with support of local players in that respective region. For instance, Toshiba Medical Systems signed contracts with Russian imaging equipment manufacturer ZAO Roentgenprom to carry out licensing and sub-contracting production of CT scanners in the country.

This initiative was a move towards enhancement of the healthcare system and infrastructure in Russia with main goal being the improvement in the country’s overall healthcare space.

Moreover, increasing number of diagnostic centers is anticipated to spur the demand for advanced CT scanners. Since recent past, a number of diagnostics and imaging centers across various emerging and developed regions has increased substantially. Independent diagnostic centers offer better service and superior quality diagnosis at a pocket friendly cost. Several insurance companies have adopted efficient marketing strategies to shift the patient volume to the cost efficient independent diagnostic centers thus reducing the out of pocket costs of the patients.

Global Market for Advanced CT Scanners: Factors Influencing Growth

There are several aspects that have contributed to the growth of the global advanced computed tomography scanners market.

Aspects such as increasing ageing population, growing need for medical imaging across various regions in the globe, increasing prevalence and growth in adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, high funding for research and development to carry out product innovations in medical devices and imaging systems, ease in FDA clearance, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and dental and orthopedic disorders, growing number of hospitals and diagnostic centers and growing need for faster and more definitive result are driving the growth of the global market.

However, factors such as exposure to radiation, inadequate reimbursement policies, adoption of refurbished medical devices, lack of skilled personnel and lack of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets are the main challenges restricting the growth of the global market for advanced CT scanners.

Global Market for Advanced CT Scanners: Competitive Landscape

Acquisitions, mergers, strategic collaborations and alliances are the key expansion strategies adopted by manufacturers and integrators for technology transfer and to increase consumer base in different geographies. Moreover, companies are focusing on new product launches and reducing the costs of advanced computed tomography devices in order to gain maximum market share.

