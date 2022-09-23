Mushrooming Oil & Gas Sector Opening Plethora of Opportunities for Seamless Steel Pipe Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

Wide Range of Application of Seamless Steel Pipes Will Support Market Growth

Seamless steel pipe systems offer many advantages over conventional wielded pipes, which include withstanding high pressure making then an ideal candidate for a wide range of applications in pressure vessels, boilers, automobiles, construction, etc. Seamless steel pipes are also used for architectural applications such as building stadiums and large open structures. These pipes provide stability to the roof structure and enhance architectural design.

In 2020, Vallourec built an MVR arena in Latin America, with just 1.6 KT of seamless steel pipes.



The use of seamless steel pipe systems has increased significantly in the operations of oil & gas and chemical companies for fluid transmission. Demand for OCTG has increased as a result of increased exploration & production, development of proved shale reserves, and rising investments by oil & gas operators. Manufacturing seamless OCTG requires a larger initial investment as compared to manufacturing welded OCTG, and choosing the right OCTG can reduce risk and expense.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global seamless steel pipes market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% and be valued at US$ 122.2 billion by 2032.

Demand for seamless steel pipes is expected to increase at CAGRs of 7% and 5.9%, respectively, in Europe and North America.

The oil & gas sector is likely to represent 39.5% market share in 2022.

The market expanded at 3.3% CAGR from 2017to 2021.

Under type, carbon steel seamless pipes lead and account for a market valuation of US$ 22.85 billion in 2022.

China dominated the East Asian market with 78.4% market share in 2022.

Oil & Gas Exploration Followed By Cyclical Maintenance In Europe Is The Key Factor For Growth In Demand For Seamless Steel Pipes

Due to the presence of a large number of oil refineries, nuclear power plants, and automotive industries in North America, particularly the United States, the regions witnesses the highest demand for seamless steel pipes.

Europe is one of the prominent producers and consumers of seamless steel pipes. On-going oil & gas exploration followed by cyclical maintenance in this region is the key factor for growth in demand for seamless steel pipes.

The market in Southeast Asia & Oceania is expected to grow during the forecast period, due to increasing activities related to oil & gas industries and upcoming new projects in the mid-term.

Market Development

Market players are putting their focus on emerging trends in the industry, such as pipes for underground hydrogen storage, to enhance their market presence in the burgeoning field of carbon emission control. Manufacturing industries have begun implementing industry 4.0 as a remedy to produce numerous products, manage resources, and handle materials that used to be a huge challenge, particularly when producing steel-based items for which they required a lot of human work.

Key players are opting for developing advanced coatings with enhanced qualities such as prevention of CO2 corrosion and ensuring increased lifetime and cost optimization of pipe maintenance. In sync with this, major partnerships & acquisitions have been observed in the market. New production plants are being set up, and the production capacities of existing plants are being ramped up.

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

Process

Hot Rolled

Cold Rolled

Coating

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Carbon Steel

Others (Duplex SS etc.)

Material

3PP Coating

FBE Coating

3PE Coating



Dimension

< 10 inches

10-15 inches

≥ 15 inches



End-use Industry

Automotive

Power and Energy

Construction

Chemical & Petroleum

Oil and Gas Connections

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Prominent Market Players & their Strategies

Eminent seamless steel pipe manufacturers are ArcelorMittaland, American Piping Products Inc., Benteler, Hunan Valin Co. Ltd, JFE Steel Corp., Jindal SAW Ltd, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tenaris SA, TATA Steel, United States Steel, and Vallourec SA.

Market players are adopting new strategies to comply with stringent environmental regulations, especially in regions such as Europe and North America. Key players in the market are focusing on developing strong alloys for their enhanced utilization in the highly corrosive environments of subsea and offshore applications.

In 2022, Tenaris SA, a Luxembourg-based firm, will pay US$ 460 million to purchase Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing Corp, a manufacturer in the United States with a production capacity of up to 400,000 MT annually.

India and Japan inked a deal in December 2020 to strengthen their steel industries' collaboration to increase domestic production and better coordinate in the global market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global seamless steel pipes market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of process (hot rolled, cold rolled), coating (3 PE coating, FBE coating, 3 PP coating), material (stainless steel, alloy steel, carbon steel, others (duplex SS, etc.)), dimension (< 10 inches, 10-15 inches, > 15 inches), and end-use industry (oil & gas, energy & power, construction, automotive, chemicals, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

