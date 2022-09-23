Latex Tourniquet Market is estimated to be USD 815.2 Million with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2029

Latex Tourniquet Market Trends by Type (Manual, Pneumatic), By Application (General Medical Tourniquets, Emergency Tourniquets), By Regions by 2022-2029

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Latex Tourniquet Market.

The Global Latex Tourniquet Market is expected to reach USD 815.2 Million at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

A L atex Tourniquet is a tool for compressing or restricting. It is utilized to short-term restrict venous and arterial blood flow to a portion of an extremity. It is tied around a portion of the limb at a specific location so that pressure is given to the blood vessel walls. They consequently briefly restrict or halt the blood flow. This is frequently used in surgical settings to reduce blood loss and block arterial blood flow, resulting in a treatment that is largely bloodless. Tourniquets help block blood flow in emergency circumstances where there is a risk of significant blood loss, such as acute bleeding or when an artery has been severed.

In typical medical contexts, Latex tourniquets are used to treat patients who have lost too much blood and need to temporarily stop the flow. The presence of a sizable patient pool, rising use across a range of end-use industries, including healthcare and the military, and increased urbanisation are all projected to propel market expansion.

North America Captures the Largest Market Share Of Latex Tourniquet Market

North America took the top spot among regional for Latex Tourniquet Market, accounting for the biggest revenue share. The increase in intestinal-related illnesses and the frequency of traffic accidents in nations like the United States are mostly to blame for the North American market's revenue rise. Another important element that is anticipated to favourably affect market revenue growth in the area is the rising utilization in urgent applications like surgeries.

Recent Development of Latex Tourniquet Market: -

In a press statement, the Scottsbluff Police Department states that shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, they were called to the 700 block of East 18th Street regarding a male who had been shot in the right leg. Officers located the guy and provided first aid, including using a tourniquet, when they arrived



Report Attribute Details The revenue forecast in 2029 1,760 million Growth Rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2029 The base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Brazil Key companies profiled BD, 3M, Fisher Scientific, Covidien, Zimmer, Medline



Latex Tourniquet Market - Competitive Landscape

Due to the presence of prominent oncology market rivals and their broad product selection of oncology pharmaceuticals, the competitive landscape in the Latex Tourniquet Market exhibits rather intense competition. Numerous significant industry players include BD, 3M, Fisher Scientific, Covidien, Zimmer, Medline

Factors Restraining the Latex Tourniquet Market’s Growth:

The expansion of the worldwide latex tourniquet market is significantly constrained by a number of adverse aspects. One of the main things anticipated to have a negative influence on the market's revenue growth throughout the projected period is the bad consequences of wearing tourniquets, which include pain, hyperemia, and hyperthermia. Additionally, a factor contributing to a somewhat future slowdown in market development is lesser penetration in undeveloped countries.

Key Market Segments: Latex Tourniquet Market

By Types, it is segmented into

Manual

Pneumatic

By Application, it is segmented into

General Medical Tourniquets

Emergency Tourniquets

