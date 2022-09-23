'Marry Your Loan Officer,' Sun West CEO Pavan Agarwal Tells Audiences at California Mortgage Expo

Technology allows the industry to pivot; with instant underwriters, the industry is encouraged to 'marry your loan officer and divorce loan processing altogether,' he tells industry conferences

/EIN News/ -- BUENA PARK, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was a busy week for Pavan Agarwal, the Sun West CEO, as he spoke at two industry conferences about the need for change in a more challenging mortgage market in Pasadena and Seattle. As Sun West continues to revolutionize the mortgage origination space, Sun West's Morgan has reduced laborious processing times from days to minutes.

Pavan has an interesting analogy for this. "Here's the secret to a happy married-more romance, less housekeeping. So, in this relationship, we encourage loan originators to let Morgan do the housekeeping! With Morgan, you can save yourself days on each loan file. That's time that you can spend i. building your referral business; and ii. investing in training and coaching your team to be business leaders. It's liberating to be divorced from the routine housekeeping and the painstakingly detailed tasks of loan processing!"

He added, "There's no stopping technology, but it doesn't have to mean displaced staff. In fact, if you spend some of that time saved mentoring your staff, encouraging them to get licensed, teaching them business development skills, then customer service will improve and there will be more money in both of your pockets and a sustainable career for your loyal employees." He passionately believes this better optimization of staff will make the business more efficient and help continue to drive growth even in a rising rate and low inventory marketplace.

This technology has already advanced Sun West to unmatched turn times with 99.8% thoroughly underwritten and decisioned in hours but no later than 8 am the day after initial loan application, and has permitted less fortunate borrowers to gain access to the Home of Fair Lending®. Of the near 100% on-time decisions, 32% of those decisioned were below a 620 credit score, 58% were for first-time home buyers, and 50% were for borrowers with down payments of 5% or less. The message Pavan wants everyone to take away from his presentations in Pasadena and Seattle is, "So, divorce loan processing! Invest in your people and marry your loan officer!"

To learn how to use one button processing and how to use Morgan for all your origination needs, go to swmc.com/theprocessor.

Attachment