Arctic Canadian Diamond Company Recovers Canada's Largest Fancy Vivid Yellow Diamond

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Canadian Diamond Company (“Arctic Canadian”) is pleased to announce the recovery of an exceptional gemstone – a beautiful octahedron diamond, weighing in at 71.26 carat.

The stone was recovered on August 25, from the Ekati Mine Misery Pipe, in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Industry experts have confirmed it is likely the largest fancy vivid yellow gemstone discovered in Canada.

“This historic fancy vivid yellow gemstone continues to showcase Canada as a major player on the world stage for diamond mining,” said Rory Moore, President and CEO of Arctic Canadian. “Canadian diamonds are some of the most sought-after globally because of responsible mining practices and environmental stewardship. This stone is a testament to Ekati's ability to deliver value now and into the future.”

Ekati is Canada’s first diamond mine and is known for supplying premium rough diamond assortments to the global market for more than 24 years. The Misery Pipe in specific, has supplied many of the world's precious yellow diamonds.

About Arctic Canadian

Arctic Canadian Diamond Company Ltd. is a Canadian mining company and a significant producer and supplier of premium rough diamond assortments to the global market. The company owns and operates the Ekati Diamond Mine, located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. In addition to its mining and exploration operations, Arctic Canadian has offices in Canada and Belgium.

