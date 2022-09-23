Việt Nam says following market regulations

Việt Nam says following market regulations
VIETNAM, September 23 - HÀ NỘI — During the press briefing held on Thursday in Hà Nội, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng was asked about the reported upcoming visit from the Thailand Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development in early October.
Hằng said she has not received this information on the visit, but would discuss it with the Vietnamese agriculture ministry and have updates and inform the press at an appropriate time.
"However, it can be affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to cooperation with Thailand and wishes to further strengthen its cooperation, particularly in agriculture and rural development, in improving the quality of agriculture produce, and strengthening technology innovation, to bring about benefits for the people of both countries and to contribute to the enhancement of the strategic partnership between Việt Nam or Thailand," Hằng said.
The spokesperson said: "Việt Nam is a responsible member in all global issues including food security."
Hằng said since the beginning of 2022, Việt Nam has been increasing the capacity of food production. In the first seven months of this year, the rice exports of Việt Nam reached a record of 4.19 million tonnes, an 8.5 per cent increase from 2021.
"As the leading rice exporter, Việt Nam always follows the regulations of the market regarding the prices, and Việt Nam strictly observes the regulations of the World Trade Organisation as well as the international trade agreements that Việt Nam has signed," the spokesperson remarked. — VNS