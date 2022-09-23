US President Biden supports strong development of ties with Việt Nam

VIETNAM, September 23 - NEW YORK — Standing Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh attended a banquet hosted by US President Joe Biden and met senior foreign officials on September 22 (US time), within the framework of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) in New York.

At the banquet, Minh thanked President Biden for supporting the Việt Nam - US relations for many decades.

He affirmed Việt Nam always views the US as one of the most important partners, and that it wishes to continue intensifying their comprehensive partnership for the sake of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

The US leader highlighted his sentiment towards Việt Nam since he was a senator, adding he always supports the strong development of bilateral relations.

President Biden also recalled Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s historic visit to the US in 2015 and said he hopes to pay an official visit to Việt Nam at an appropriate time.

Talking to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Minh expressed his delight at the progress in the Việt Nam - US comprehensive partnership, recommending the two sides further increase discussions and dialogues at all levels and strengthen ties in all fields to substantively develop bilateral relations.

He also called on the US to continue assisting Việt Nam in war aftermath settlement, digital transformation, energy transition, and climate change response.

Sherman said the comprehensive partnership has been flourishing, noting meetings and delegation exchanges have been resumed to help sustain momentum for their ties.

She highly valued the Vietnamese Government’s efforts in digital transformation, energy transition, and engagement in the discussion of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity. The official also affirmed the country's commitment to continue helping Việt Nam with climate change response and war aftermath settlement.

At a reception for US Ambassador to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Cindy McCain, Deputy PM Minh appreciated tireless efforts by her husband - late Senator John McCain, who joined generations of the countries’ leaders to turn the two former foes into comprehensive partners.

He emphasised that efforts by John and Cindy McCain have helped turn the cooperation in war aftermath settlement into a bright spot in bilateral relations, promote reconciliation, built up trust between the two countries, and opened up many cooperation chances in other areas.

Cindy McCain expressed her pride to join her husband in contributing to the growth of bilateral relations.

As the US Ambassador to FAO, she applauded Việt Nam's achievements in agricultural development, climate change response, and water resource security in the Mekong Delta. She also called on Việt Nam to share agricultural development experience with the international community.

The same day, Deputy PM Minh had a meeting with President of the Marshall Islands David Kabua.

Discussing bilateral cooperation, they suggested the two sides increase all-level mutual visits and boost ties in the fields that both sides hold potential for such as fishing, agriculture, tourism, air transport, climate change response, and food security.

Minh affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to and is grateful to the Marshall Islands for supporting its candidacy for important international positions over the past years. He asked the country to continue advocating Việt Nam's candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-25 term.

At another meeting, the Vietnamese official and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi highly valued the vigorous growth in the two countries’ strategic partnership as seen in flexibly maintained meetings at all levels and great strides in economic and trade links.

They agreed to step up all-level delegation exchanges, especially when the countries mark the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership in 2023, effectively implement the action plan for 2019-23, and prepare to build another for 2024-28.

The two officials also exchanged views on some regional and international issues of common concern. They reaffirmed the support for the maintenance of ASEAN’s solidarity and principles agreed upon on the East Sea issue, as well as for the compliance with international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Deputy PM Minh underlined Việt Nam's support for Indonesia to successfully hold the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023. — VNS