Việt Nam Days Abroad 2022 to take place in Austria, India, South Korea later this year

VIETNAM, September 23 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Days Abroad 2022, with a diverse combination of online and offline promotional activities, will be held in Austria, India, and South Korea on the occasion of the anniversaries of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and these countries.

The programmes not only contribute to tightening the friendship and tradition, strengthening multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and these countries, but also promote the image of Việt Nam as a beautiful, stable country that is dynamic and rich in culture.

Towards the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Austria, Việt Nam Days in Austria 2022 will take place from September 28 to 29 in Vienna. The programme will be attended by Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn during his official visit to Austria, and other politicians, businesses, and people in Austria. Within the framework of the programme, Foreign Minister Sơn will cut the ribbon to officially open the Việt Nam Cultural Space, co-chair the Ceremony of the 50th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and deliver opening remarks at the Việt Nam - Austria Business Forum.

Việt Nam Days in Austria 2022 will provide the public with an overview of the 50-year friendship and partnership between Việt Nam and Austria, and opportunities for stronger trade and economic cooperation. At the same time, it offers participants a chance to experience unique traditional art forms of Viet Nam, such as Vietnamese tea art, Đông Hồ folk painting, lacquer painting, and traditional musical performances. In particular, at the Ceremony of the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam - Austria relationship, the symphony orchestra of the Việt Nam National Academy of Music will join Austrian artists to perform some outstanding musical works from the two countries.

Việt Nam Days in India 2022 is projected to be held from November 3-4 in New Delhi to mark the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam - India diplomatic relations. The programme comprises a number of meaningful activities in the fields of economy, culture, and politics, notably the art performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and India, and Việt Nam - India business forum. At the opening of the Việt Nam Cultural Space, visitors will have opportunities to learn about Vietnamese vegetarian cuisine, tea art, and experience other cultural promotional activities.

Taking place in Seoul on the sidelines of the Vietnamese high-level Leader's official visit to South Korea from the end of November to the beginning of December, Việt Nam Days in Korea 2022 is a series of activities that aims to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and South Korea. The programme will contribute to promoting the image of the country and people of Viet Nam as well as tightening the friendship between the two countries. Some highlights of Việt Nam Days in Korea 2022 are the ceremony of the 30th anniversary with the participation of high-level leaders of the two countries, business forum, movie exchange, and food exchange. The programme recalls the 30-year journey of Việt Nam - South Korea diplomatic relations, and at the same time introduces Vietnamese traditional art forms to the public in South Korea in Việt Nam Cultural Space.

Speaking at the press conference held on Friday on the announcement of the events, Trần Quốc Khánh, Deputy Director General of the Department of Cultural Diplomacy & UNESCO Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressed that this year was the right time for the return of Việt Nam Days Abroad programme, starting with a series of remarkable activities in Austria, India, and South Korea.

He also highlighted the need to strengthen cooperation between Việt Nam and countries in the world, and introduce the image of a beautiful, vibrant, and promising Việt Nam to the international public, including the overseas Vietnamese community, thereby promoting bilateral and multilateral cooperation opportunities in all fields.

Under the framework of Việt Nam Days in Austria, India, and Korea 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with partners, officially launched two new promotional products on digital platforms, including Virtual Exhibition: Vietnamese Lacquer Painting with German and Korean versions, and Video Games about Vietnamese culture (Lac Viet Adventures). In particular, the German and Korean version of Virtual Exhibition: Vietnamese Lacquer Painting is updated from the 3D lacquer art exhibition which was published in December 2021 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum. The exhibition introduces outstanding Vietnamese lacquer works, lacquer development history, and Vietnamese lacquer painting techniques to the public in Austria, India, and South Korea.

As for the video game, Lạc Việt Adventures showcases the uniqueness and beauty of Vietnamese culture. With a design inspired by aesthetic elements in Vietnamese culture and simple gameplay, Lạc Việt Adventures offers a platform where players can be tourists to Việt Nam to explore the landscapes, learn about daily life, and experience unique folk games.

“Việt Nam is a country with a long history and cultural tradition with many cultural heritages and natural wonders recognised by the world. Vietnamese people are confident to integrate with the world with all our good qualities. We are closely coordinating with partners, increasing the application of modern technology to further promote cultural values ​​of Việt Nam to the overseas Vietnamese community and international friends,” said Khánh.

Việt Nam Days abroad 2022 is organised by the Department of Cultural Diplomacy and UNESCO Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese embassies in Austria, India, and South Korea, and other partners including Mark&B, My Thanh, and Lê Group.