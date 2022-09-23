Remote Towers Market to Generate $1.03 Billion by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Growing need for better airspace management systems and increase in demand for cost-effective air traffic control solutions drive the growth of the global remote towers market. Based on application, the communication segment garnered the highest share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Remote Towers Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $318.7 Million Market Size in 2031 $1.03 Billion CAGR 11.7% No. of Pages in Report 389 Segments Covered Offerings, Application, End-User, Operation Type, and Region. Drivers Growing need for better airspace management systems Rise in demand for cost-effective air traffic control solution Opportunities Digitalization in air traffic management Restraints Threat of cyber security and data breach

Covid-19 Scenario-

The Covid-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdown measures and ban on the import–export of raw material items, especially in the initial period. This gave way to sudden decline in the availability of important raw materials.

As a result of interrupted supply chains, aviation production and sales suffered tremendously, which in turn impacted the global remote towers market negatively. However, the market got back on trac soon.

The global remote towers market is analyzed across Offerings, Application, End-User, Operation Type, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on offerings, the hardware segment held nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The services segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the communication segment garnered nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 12.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on operation type, the contingency segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 12.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global remote towers market across Asia-Pacific generated more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global remote towers market report include EIZO Corporation, ADACEL, Becker Avionics GmbH, Leidos, Frequentis Group, Indra Sistemas, Kongsberg Gruppen, Leonardo S.P.A, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, RETIA AS, L3Harris Technologies, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH,, Thales Group SAAB AB, and Searidge Technologies. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

