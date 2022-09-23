Global Home Medical Equipment (HME) Market and Technology Report 2022: Market Revenue for 2020 and 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections Through 2027
Home medical equipment (HME) is a multibillion-dollar industry.
This report is an analytical business tool whose primary purpose is to describe and analyze the dynamics of the global market for home medical equipment.
The markets for monitors and sensors and telemetry devices account for the largest share of the market, mainly due to the high demand for home blood glucose testers. Among the various diseases managed or treated with HME, diabetes accounted for the largest share of the global HME market in 2021.
Since 2016, the market has continued to evolve as the population ages and a growing number of seniors are financially able to live in their own home instead of a nursing home or other institutional care facility. Economic trends, such as the rising cost of institutional care, plus a growing receptivity to home health care among physicians and private and public insurers, are also driving the market.
These demographic and attitudinal shifts are being reinforced by technological developments, such as wireless remote monitoring, to meet the demand for treatments stemming from increasing incidences of heart disease and other conditions requiring close patient monitoring.
The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, diabetes, sleep disorders, hypertension and a rapidly expanding senior population are pushing the growth of the global home medical equipment market. Also, pandemics like the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) drive the global demand for home medical equipment.
Report Includes
- 20 data tables and 32 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for home medical equipment (HME) within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the current and future market potential of home medical equipment along with a detailed analysis of competitive environment and trends in market growth
- Evaluation and forecast the actual market size for home medical equipment, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, disease/condition treated, and geographic region
- Assessment of the major driving factors, opportunities and challenges in this innovation-driven market, along with technological developments and regulatory implications within the marketplace
- Updated information on ongoing research activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 effects on this market
- Review of recent patents published and granted on home medical equipment during 2018-2021
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Medtronic plc
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Product Segmentation
- Assistive Devices
- Infusion Products
- Respiratory Therapy Products
- Dialysis Equipment
- Home Defibrillators
- Monitors and Sensors
- Telemetry Devices
- Miscellaneous Types of HME
- Health Conditions That Affect the Market for HME
- Mobility Impairments
- Obesity
- Hypertension
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Diabetes
- High Cholesterol
- Sleep Disorders
- Fetal Disorders
- Asthma
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
- Kidney Failure
- Lymphedema
- Demographics and Economics
- Total Population
- Older People Living in Their Own Homes or With Children
- Household Income
- Other Factors Driving the Hme Market
- Physician Attitudes Toward Home Care
- Hospital and Nursing Home Costs
- Regulatory and Legislative Issues
- United States
- European Union
- Japan
- Health Insurance
- United States
- Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Global Confirmed Covid-19 Cases and Deaths
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of Disease
- Impact on Medical Device Market
Chapter 4 Global Home Medical Equipment Market
- Overview
- Global Market, by Product Type
- Global Market, by Disease/Condition Treated
- Global Market, by Region
Chapter 5 the North American HME Market
Chapter 6 European HME Market
Chapter 7 Asia-Pacific Hme Market
Chapter 8 Rest of the World HME Market
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profile
- 3M
- Abbott
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International
- Beckton, Dickinson and Co.
- Cardinal Health
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa
- General Electric Co.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic plc
- Omron Corp.
- Resmed
- Sunrise Medical (U.S.) LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ln01z3
