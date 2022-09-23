Global Home Medical Equipment (HME) Market and Technology Report 2022: Market Revenue for 2020 and 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections Through 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Medical Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Home medical equipment (HME) is a multibillion-dollar industry.

This report is an analytical business tool whose primary purpose is to describe and analyze the dynamics of the global market for home medical equipment.

The markets for monitors and sensors and telemetry devices account for the largest share of the market, mainly due to the high demand for home blood glucose testers. Among the various diseases managed or treated with HME, diabetes accounted for the largest share of the global HME market in 2021.

Since 2016, the market has continued to evolve as the population ages and a growing number of seniors are financially able to live in their own home instead of a nursing home or other institutional care facility. Economic trends, such as the rising cost of institutional care, plus a growing receptivity to home health care among physicians and private and public insurers, are also driving the market.

These demographic and attitudinal shifts are being reinforced by technological developments, such as wireless remote monitoring, to meet the demand for treatments stemming from increasing incidences of heart disease and other conditions requiring close patient monitoring.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, diabetes, sleep disorders, hypertension and a rapidly expanding senior population are pushing the growth of the global home medical equipment market. Also, pandemics like the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) drive the global demand for home medical equipment.

Report Includes

20 data tables and 32 additional tables

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for home medical equipment (HME) within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future market potential of home medical equipment along with a detailed analysis of competitive environment and trends in market growth

Evaluation and forecast the actual market size for home medical equipment, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, disease/condition treated, and geographic region

Assessment of the major driving factors, opportunities and challenges in this innovation-driven market, along with technological developments and regulatory implications within the marketplace

Updated information on ongoing research activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 effects on this market

Review of recent patents published and granted on home medical equipment during 2018-2021

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Medtronic plc

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background

Introduction

Product Segmentation

Assistive Devices

Infusion Products

Respiratory Therapy Products

Dialysis Equipment

Home Defibrillators

Monitors and Sensors

Telemetry Devices

Miscellaneous Types of HME

Health Conditions That Affect the Market for HME

Mobility Impairments

Obesity

Hypertension

Cardiovascular Disease

Diabetes

High Cholesterol

Sleep Disorders

Fetal Disorders

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Kidney Failure

Lymphedema

Demographics and Economics

Total Population

Older People Living in Their Own Homes or With Children

Household Income

Other Factors Driving the Hme Market

Physician Attitudes Toward Home Care

Hospital and Nursing Home Costs

Regulatory and Legislative Issues

United States

European Union

Japan

Health Insurance

United States

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Global Confirmed Covid-19 Cases and Deaths

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Spread of Disease

Impact on Medical Device Market

Chapter 4 Global Home Medical Equipment Market

Overview

Global Market, by Product Type

Global Market, by Disease/Condition Treated

Global Market, by Region

Chapter 5 the North American HME Market

Chapter 6 European HME Market

Chapter 7 Asia-Pacific Hme Market

Chapter 8 Rest of the World HME Market

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profile

3M

Abbott

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Beckton, Dickinson and Co.

Cardinal Health

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Omron Corp.

Resmed

Sunrise Medical (U.S.) LLC

