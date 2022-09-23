Valence Surface Technologies Eastman, GEORGIA operations receive an extensive list of process approvals to support Boeing commercial aircraft programs.

Valence Eastman receives multiple approvals to further support special processes for the Boeing 737 and 777 commercial aircraft production, as well as the Boeing production of the V-22 Osprey.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valence Surface Technologies LLC ("Valence") is pleased to announce that our Eastman, GEORGIA location has received multiple special process approvals from the Boeing BA commercial and defense businesses. Valence Eastman is a leading supplier of surface treatment technologies for highly engineered products in the aerospace and defense market serving the South-Eastern region of the United States.

This VST operating location was founded in 2005 and was previously known as Dynamic Paint Solutions. Valence Eastman has expanded the scope of its operation to more than 65,000 square feet and currently has more than 80 employees at this location. VST remains focused on accumulating a full range of OEM and industry aerospace approvals to support customers in the region. Valence Eastman's facility is in central Georgia and has established weekly truck service to Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and the entire state of Georgia to ensure customers receive best-in-class service and lead times.

When asked about the significance of these approvals, General Manager Justin Fordham stated, "Valence Eastman is committed to expanding capability to address the supply chain issues that continue to plague the aerospace industry. Our team has put in an amazing effort with the support of Boeing to reestablish our D1-4426 processing certification."

The VST Eastman site is part of a nationwide network of processing facilities dedicated to ensuring that OEM-compliant metal finishing is available locally for all companies that manufacture parts for the commercial aviation, defense, medical and space end markets. Valence plans additional investment to expand capacity and approvals in the Southeastern Region to support future growth plans.

Boeing approvals include:

ASTM-E-1417: Fluorescent Penetrant Inspection

BAC 5423: Fluid Penetrant Inspection

BAC 5632 Class 5: Unsealed Boric-Sulfuric Acid Anodize

BAC 5719 Class A: Chemical Conversion Coating for Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys

BAC 5753 Method IIA: Etch cleaning of Titanium and Titanium Alloys

BSS7039: Fluid Penetrant Inspection

MIL-DTL-5541 Class 1A: Chemical Conversion Coating for Aluminum

Salt Spray Testing: Corrosion Resistance Testing (for internal support)

Chemical Analysis: Process Solution Control Testing (for internal support)

BAC 5786: Alkaline Etching of Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys

BAC 5719 Class D: Low Electrical Resistance Chemical Conversion Coating for Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys

MIL-DTL-5541 Class: Low Electrical Resistance Chemical Conversion Coating for Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys

About Valence

Valence Surface Technologies is the world's largest independent provider of aerospace product finishing services. With eleven locations and more than 2,500 unique industry approvals, Valence processes more than one million parts per month. In addition to being accredited by Nadcap, all Valence sites provide specialized metal processing and finishing services to a diversified set of fast-growing commercial aerospace, defense, and space/satellite markets. Valence partners with its customers to deliver best-in-class quality, turnaround times and full-service supply chain solutions.

