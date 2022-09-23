Operation Homefront Announces United We Stand Million Dollar Match, Sponsored by Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, To Unite Americans In Support of Military Families

The Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation will sponsor and fund Operation Homefront's United We Stand Million Dollar Match to unite Americans in support of military families, just as Bob Hope did throughout his lifetime.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families, announced today its historic United We Stand Million Dollar Match, sponsored and funded by the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation. In an effort to unite Americans in support of military families, just as Bob Hope did throughout his lifetime, Operation Homefront issued this very important call to action that will generate the resources for the organization to secure the futures of our nation's military families for years to come.

"Just as Bob Hope dedicated his life to bringing joy and hope to generations of service members, the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation believes it is imperative to generate a new wave of support for our military," said Tony Montalto, President and CEO, Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation. "This generation of military families needs our help, now more than ever. We are thrilled to offer this challenge to all Americans to take action and show their gratitude for the freedom they enjoy by donating to Operation Homefront in support of military families."

According to Operation Homefront, military families continue to struggle and need our help now, more than ever, as:

4 million veterans are considered housing cost burdened

1.5 million veterans live below the poverty line

20% of veterans and military families reported food insecurity

All donations from the match will support Operation Homefront's overall $100 million United We Stand campaign. The United We Stand campaign, inspired by the military families who tirelessly serve our nation, is designed to bring Americans together in shared support for our military and will ensure the organization can impact even more military families in need for years to come. With 20 years of proven success, Operation Homefront's programs help tens of thousands of military families each year build stronger, more stable, and more secure futures.

"I believe most Americans would agree it is difficult to see a military family have to struggle to get by…even more so when a short-term financial hardship ends up derailing their prospects for a more secure future," said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray Jr., President & CEO of Operation Homefront. "Our comprehensive campaign, and this Million Dollar Match, offer a clear way to help this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens stay on track and give them the opportunity to thrive in the communities — our communities— they have worked so hard to protect."

View an important video that celebrates Bob Hope's impact for military families that will live on through the United We Stand Million Dollar Match.

In addition to this Million Dollar Match, the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation has granted Operation Homefront $1.5 million to support its Critical Financial Assistance and Holiday Meals for Military programs.

At Operation Homefront, 88 percent of expenditures goes directly toward delivering highly valued programs to this special and deserving group of our fellow citizens, that includes fulfilling nearly 52,000 requests for financial assistance totaling $35 million to help military families make it through a financial struggle they may face.

To learn more and find out how to get involved, go to https://operationhomefront.org/united-we-stand/.

About Operation Homefront:

Celebrating 20 years of serving America's military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation:

The Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation (BobHope.org) supports organizations that bring "HOPE" to those in need and those who served to protect our nation. The Foundation also supports charitable organizations that preserve and honor the legacy of Bob Hope as an American entertainer, humanitarian, patriot, sportsman and supporter of military personnel and their families.

Media Contact

Susan Ziesman, Operation Homefront, (210) 392-6878, Susan.Ziesman@operationhomefront.org

SOURCE Operation Homefront