In a Year of Rapid Growth, LicenseFortress Earns Strong Customer Satisfaction Ratings

After a year of explosive growth that doubled the company size, LicenseFortress has maintained strong customer satisfaction ratings as shown by a Net Promoter Score® of 89.5%. The impressive score on its second NPS® survey reflects LicenseFortress' dedication to total customer satisfaction as it expands to serve more companies seeking independent software asset management.

LicenseFortress' 89.5% NPS® soars above the technology services industry average of 40% in 2022. The NPS® revealed nearly all customers could be considered promoters of LicenseFortress, while none ranked as detractors.

The NPS® reflects the 4.9 out of 5 stars LicenseFortress receives from verified client feedback collected by ClearlyRated. Of those customers, 89% rated LicenseFortress 5 stars, and none awarded below 4 stars.

LicenseFortress is the only independent firm providing real-time monitoring, license compliance, and legal expertise with a financial guarantee that guards clients against costly software licensing audits. In addition to the score, the survey captured customer satisfaction in candid quotes from LicenseFortress clients:

"We used another company before, and compared to them, LicenseFortress engagement was very superior in quality and cost."

"LicenseFortress provided outstanding guidance and leadership throughout the project and beyond. With their help, we were able to approach negotiations with Oracle from a position of confidence and certainty of our environment. Our small investment with LicenseFortress realized over 10X savings in our final licensing costs."

"LicenseFortress was quick to understand our initial requirements and licensing position. They have been able to demonstrate that we are not as compliant as we first thought and have made suggestions on how we can reconfigure our environments to ensure that we meet our licensing obligations."

"Our goal is total customer satisfaction by sparing IT managers the stress and expense of managing complicated software licensing and gotcha-audits by software giants. Our rapid growth and ability to maintain high levels of customer satisfaction show we have created an unmatched, industry-leading solution to software asset management," said Dr. Michael Corey, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of LicenseFortress.

LicenseFortress chose ClearlyRated to independently administer and validate the NPS® survey ensuring credibility. Additionally, ClearlyRated allows customers to respond anonymously, delivering an insightful and accurate Net Promoter Score with candid responses. Customers were surveyed on five areas of service: delivering high quality, error-free work; responsiveness; value; understanding customer needs; and proactiveness.

