Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. LOAN announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on July 28, 2022, a cash dividend of $0.125 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on October 11, 2022. The dividend will be paid on October 17, 2022.



