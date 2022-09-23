Delta 9 Places 64th on The Globe and Mail's Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. DN DLTNF ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has placed 64th on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies out of the 430 companies that participated.



Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Delta 9 Cannabis earned its spot with three-year revenue growth of 723%. Delta 9's annual revenues have grown from $7.6 Million in 2018 to $62.3 Million in 2021.

"Today's recognition by The Globe and Mail, one of Canada's most prestigious daily newspapers, is further validation of Delta 9's continued growth trajectory," said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. "We achieved significant revenue growth over the last 3 years by expanding our retail network to 38 stores, from 4 in 2020, and expanding our portfolio of Delta 9 products across our core markets. In the months ahead we have identified several proactive growth opportunities to maneuver the current economic conditions by continuing to expand our retail cannabis store network across Canada and expand our wholesale cannabis business into new domestic and international markets."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

