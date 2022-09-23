Bombardier to Showcase Sustainability Focus and Career Opportunities at Inaugural Volaria Airshow in Mirabel, Québec

As a Québec-based company, Bombardier is proud to be a major partner of the family-friendly airshow

Long-term career opportunities in the local aerospace industry to be showcased at the event

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to be a partner of the inaugural Volaria Airshow in Mirabel, Québec, on September 24-25, 2022. The event will feature aerial performances, aircraft static displays and information on the dynamic aerospace industry in Québec.

"Bombardier is very pleased to support the Volaria Airshow – an event where families can come and see airplanes up close and have a glimpse of the vibrant aerospace sector in Québec. We look forward to showcasing to a larger audience the ingenuity that Bombardier is recognized for and its sustainability actions," said Ève Laurier, Vice President Communications, Marketing & Public Affairs. “You never know when you will spark a passion, which may one day become a fascinating career."

The Volaria festival celebrates the rich history of the Québec aerospace industry – a history in which Bombardier plays an essential role, as the original equipment manufacturer celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. Driven by the spirit of innovation, Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets.

Bombardier is proudly supporting the event as a Gold Partner with several initiatives. The new Challenger 3500 aircraft, accompanied by a flight crew, will be on static display. As market leader in the super mid-size business jet segment, Challenger aircraft are assembled and delivered in Dorval, Québec. Bombardier is proud that the Challenger program generates hundreds of well-paying jobs at the heart of Québec’s world-class aeronautics sector, and to contribute significantly to the local economy through Bombardier's 8,000 employees in Québec and its many suppliers.

The Volaria festival has been acknowledged as carbon neutral with the support of sponsorships, including Bombardier. Carbon offsets will be used to compensate for the GHG emissions associated with the event, demonstrating Bombardier’s commitment to sustainability and to the industry’s environmental goals. To further illustrate the company’s innovative and forward-looking ingenuity, Bombardier will highlight its EcoJet research program that aims to reduce the environmental footprint of business aviation. As part of the EcoJet research project, Bombardier will showcase a scale model of an integrated wing-fuselage representing an intermediate business aircraft. This prototype allows for flight testing of unconventional aircraft configurations that could significantly reduce fuel consumption in the years to come.

In addition to showcasing its products and innovations at Volaria, Bombardier is also on the lookout for talented and passionate individuals who want to design and build the world’s best business jets. More than 500 positions with varying levels of qualifications are available across Bombardier in Canada, with a large portion of them in the Montréal area. As part of their ongoing recruitment efforts, Bombardier representatives will be on site at a job fair presented by Aéro Montréal to discuss employment and career opportunities with Volaria attendees.

More information on the Volaria Airshow is available online (website in French only). For additional information on career opportunities at Bombardier, visit the Careers section of our website.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China, and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 3500 and Global are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Fabrice Tremblay

Bombardier

+1 514.463.8493

fabrice.tremblay@aero.bombardier.com