Givaudan and LanzaTech announce their collaboration on developing sustainable fragrance ingredients from renewable carbon

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and GENEVA, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Givaudan, a global industry leader in the world of scent and beauty, and LanzaTech NZ, Inc. (“LanzaTech”), an innovative Carbon Capture and Transformation (“CCT”) company have announced a collaboration for the development of sustainable fragrance ingredients from renewable carbon.



Renewable carbon is carbon that avoids or substitutes the use of additional fossil carbon. Examples include carbon from CO2 and carbon recycling. Multiple commercial facilities are already licensing LanzaTech’s technology, converting various waste carbon sources to ethanol, including the conversion of industrial emissions in China, thanks to the power of industrial biology and a proprietary biocatalyst. With over 15 years scale up experience, LanzaTech’s approach to carbon transformation is bringing renewable carbon into people’s lives through the conversion of emissions to ethanol and the subsequent conversion of ethanol to the building blocks necessary to make a wide range of consumer goods, such as laundry detergent, clothing, shoes, and food packaging. In addition, thanks to its synthetic biology and modelling capabilities, LanzaTech can introduce new pathways into their biocatalyst to produce a variety of different chemicals through this process.

The research collaboration with Givaudan is one that is expected to leverage this synthetic biology capability and go beyond the production of ethanol, with the companies working together to establish novel pathways to key fragrance ingredients used across the Givaudan portfolio. By searching for new opportunities to bring perfumery material innovations to life, the companies have a shared goal of using sustainable methods to continue serving consumers through enhancing the perfumery palette and being good for the planet as well.

Jeremy Compton, Global Head of Science and Technology for Fragrances at Givaudan said: “We are very excited about this strategic collaboration with LanzaTech, a much-respected sustainable materials company that has an impressive heritage, and a state-of-the-art research platform in renewable carbon solutions. Our purpose of ‘creating for healthier, happier lives with love for nature’ fully aligns with the aspiration of our two companies to develop products that support us in being carbon neutral in the future. Together we have the potential to grow with our respective businesses while increasing our positive impact on the world with products consumers feel good about, and that preserve our planet.”

“Givaudan has long been an expert in pairing innovation and technology in the world of fragrance and we are excited to be working with a company that shares our vision of a post pollution future,” said Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “Together, thanks to the power of synthetic biology, we are expanding the way in which we can deliver sustainable solutions to all consumers, giving them a choice as to where their carbon comes from while protecting our planet.”

Both companies have been longstanding members of the Renewable Carbon Initiative, an organisation whose goal is to support and speed up the transition from fossil carbon to renewable carbon for all organic chemicals and materials.

“Industry has to go beyond using renewable energy,” said Michael Carus, founder of the RCI. “All fossil carbon use must end, as the carbon contained in the molecules of chemicals and plastics is destined to end up in the atmosphere sooner or later. Only a full phase-out of fossil carbon will help to prevent a further increase in atmospheric CO2 concentrations.”

