Dairy Testing Market Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis by 2029

Dairy Testing Market

Dairy Testing Market Product Type, Technology, Testing Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dairy products are susceptible to deteriorate due to the biochemical instability. Also, nowadays adulterants are being used a lot for earning profits which could affect the health of the consumers. Hence, dairy testing is being done to ensure the food safety, to check the standards of the dairy associated products and to determine the shelf life of the dairy products by conducting sequence of tests. The market is expected to grow substantially in the coming years due to increase awareness among the people, stringent governmental regulations, and intense competition in the domain of dairy products.

Companies covered:

Romer Labs Inc., Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Neogen Corp., AsureQuality Limited, TÜV Nord Group, ALS Limited, TUV SUD, Intertek Group plc, and Eurofins.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The closure of factories due to COVID-19 led to the decline in the market of the dairy products in the industries. This not only affected the scale of production of packaged dairy products but also the growth of the dairy testing market.

The online platforms, shops, and retail stores were shut due to lockdown observed worldwide. This also affected the trade of the dairy products which in turn hampered the market of dairy testing in various countries around the world.

The market of dairy testing is anticipated to experience growth after worldwide release of the lockdown situation.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Surge in incidences related to adulteration of milk, increase in cases of milk borne diseases, and problems of milk intolerance among the consumers boost the market growth. Further, increase in number of organized retail stores in the emerging economies, which are offering certified foreign based dairy products is also responsible for better growth of the dairy testing market.

Rise in health concern among people, change in the lifestyle, adoption of packaged dairy products among the urban population, and increase in awareness among the millennial consumers about the benefits and necessity of certified tested dairy products are the major reasons that contribute toward the growth of the market.

However, lack of standardization in safety standards within the food & beverage industry, improper coordination among the stakeholders of market and lack of proper enforcement of related laws hamper the growth of the industry at a global scale.

At present, North America is considered to be the largest dairy testing market owing to the large number of processing companies present in the region. Also, presence of strict regulations related to healthy and safe food is helping the market growth.

