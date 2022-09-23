Agritech Market Size in 2022 (New Report): Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Analysts Certification, consists of trades, Import Export Scenario, Application, Showing Impressive Growth by 2028

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Agritech Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. The agritech market are engaged in the business of offering agritech related technologies, system, and software. With the increase in effective connection between farmers owing to digitalization, the use of state-of-the-art technologies such as IoT and cloud would encourage farmers to adopt advanced agricultural ecosystem.

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Agritech market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The global Agritech market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, from US$ million in 2021, at a CAGR of % during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Biotechnology and Biochemicals accounting for % of the Agritech global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Irrigation segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Agritech market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Agritech are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the North America is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period 2022-2028. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Agritech landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Agritech market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Agritech market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Agritech market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Agritech market.

Agritech market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agritech market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Agritech Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Biotechnology and Biochemicals

Big Data and Analytics

Sensors and Connected Devices

Mobility

Others

Irrigation

Production and Maintenance

Supply Chain

Marketplace

Others

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

ARSR Tech

AeroFarms

Apollo Agriculture

Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd

Conservis

Indigo Ag, Inc.

LettUs Grow Ltd.

Pivot Bio

AgBiome, Inc.

Ceres Imaging

AgWorld

Hortau

Harvest Automation

Farmers Business Network

Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

