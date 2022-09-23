Polyphenols Market Market Worth $2.12 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 6.4% - IndustryARC
Evolution Towards Adopting a “Health-Conscious” Diet And Foods With High Nutritional Benefits Will Help The Polyphenol Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Polyphenols Market size is estimated to reach $2.12 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. Polyphenols are naturally occurring plant compounds found in plant-based foods such as several fruits and vegetables. Regular consumption of polyphenols has been proven to provide medical benefits such as better digestion, improved brain health while substantially reducing the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Asia-Pacific held a dominant share in the year 2020. It is predominantly owing to the rising consumption of polyphenol in the regions of China and Japan and the aligned technology development that has positioned the region to consume functional foods with abundant acids associated with polyphenols.
2. Asia-Pacific will continue to lead the market in the forecast period. Polyphenols are owed to have reasonable amounts of antioxidants, which can substantially reduce the body’s inflammation and the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, which have now seen an upward trend in the following countries.
3. The premium report will carry in-depth analysis of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats.
4. The orientation of millennials to adopt functional food in their daily diet will help the polyphenol market grow in the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The polyphenol market is segmented into three broad categories based on their source- fruits, vegetables, cocoa, and others. The fruits segment dominated the market in the year 2020. It is owing to all types of polyphenols in the majority of the fruits that humans consume. Although, flavonoids and phenolic acids dominate this in the ratio of 3:2 in the majority of the fruits.
2. The polyphenol market is segmented into three broad categories on their application- Functional foods, dietary supplements, and beverages. The beverage sub-segment dominated in the year 2020. It is owing to the benefits polyphenols add in the products in which it is used.
3. Additionally, the prevalence of diabetes in the Asia-Pacific region is immense. Of the total diabetic population surveyed, 60% belong to the area. Since polyphenols exhibit properties that can help in diabetes management, they will allow the affected people to adopt diets containing nutritional benefits.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Polyphenols Industry are -
1. ADM
2. Aquanova,
3. CEMOI,
4. Dupont-Danisco,
5. Lay Natural Ingredients
