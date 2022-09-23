Patient Positioning Systems Market Value to reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2032; Diagnostics & Imaging to be Top Application Area: Fact.MR Report

Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Cases In The Prominent Regions And Rising Geriatric Populations Offers Immense Growth Prospects For The Manufacturers Of Patient Positioning Systems. The Upward Trend Of Minimally Invasive Surgery Is Further Likely To Boost The Market Growth Throughout The Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global patient positioning systems market is projected to grow at a staggering 4.5% value CAGR, reaching US$ 1.7 Billion, following an assessment period ranging from 2022-2032. As per a newly published report on this industry by Fact.MR, a valuation of US$ 1.09 Billion has been anticipated during FY 2022.



From 2017-2021, demand for Patient Positioning systems flourished at a growth rate of 4.3%, concluding at US$ 1.05 Billion. The rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cancer, mounting awareness among the patient population, and surging spending on diagnostic procedures are anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period. Patient Positioning Systems based on accessories accounted for more than a third of the global market share in 2022.

Rising healthcare expenditure in most economies is expected to be extremely favorable in terms of sales of patient positioning systems in the new advanced healthcare infrastructure that is being bolstered. The increasing prevalence of cancer is also expected to prove a major positive factor for the patient positioning system market. The demand for patient positioning in disease diagnosis is expected to rise substantially over the decade.

Technological Advancements in the Robotic Systems May Expand the Industrial Application

The patient positioning systems industry is expected to see major technological reforms as advancements in technology are applied to these systems to enhance their efficiency and accuracy. The top manufacturers of patient positioning products are investing in research and development that would enable them to make products that are advanced as per new standards. Increasing hospital investments to upgrade operating rooms further drives the patient positioning equipment market. For instance, in March 2021, the Alberta government committed US$ 100 Million to upgrade hospital operating rooms.

The development of advanced positioning equipment is heading the research as it is what the new technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure demands. For instance, in February 2022, Mireye introduced its intelligent imaging technology that automates the patient positioning process for X-ray examinations integrated patient positioning and the use of robotics and AI are also major trends that are anticipated to be major in terms of demand and revenue over the forecast period.

The development of robotic patient positioning systems will be a major trend in the future and its demand is already seeing a major rise as these systems are more precise and extremely efficient and easy to use. The development of integrated patient positioning systems is expected to subsequently pick up pace as advanced healthcare facilities increase in number.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global patient positioning systems market to expand nearly 1.3x from 2022-2032

End Use in Hospitals to be the most sought-after component, flourishing at a 4.5% CAGR

By application, demand for patient positioning systems for diagnostics & imaging is likely to register a CAGR of 4.3%

The U.S to emerge as one of the most opportunistic markets, witnessing a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period 2022-2032

China, Japan & South Korea to flourish at CAGRs of 22%, 22.2%, and 21.4% respectively



Key Segments Covered in the Patient Positioning Systems Industry Report

By Product : Patient Positioning Tables Surgical Tables Radiolucent Imaging Tables Examination Tables Patient Positioning Accessories Other Patient Positioning Systems

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers Others

By Application : In Surgery Diagnostics & Imaging Cancer Therapy Others

By Region : North America Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa Latin America



Competitive Landscape

Prominent service providers are taking advantage of the rapidly digitizing landscape to introduce new services equipped with cutting-edge innovative technology. Some notable developments are as follows:

In September 2021, Mizuho OSI ® , a leading manufacturer of specialty surgical tables and pressure injury abatement solutions announced the acquisition of the Air Barrier System (ABS) from Nimbic Systems, Inc. The Air Barrier System is an infection control device used in Hip and Spine surgery that protects the surgical site from airborne particulates and pathogens during surgery.

, a leading manufacturer of specialty surgical tables and pressure injury abatement solutions announced the acquisition of the Air Barrier System (ABS) from Nimbic Systems, Inc. The Air Barrier System is an infection control device used in Hip and Spine surgery that protects the surgical site from airborne particulates and pathogens during surgery. In March 2022 , C-RAD announced an agreement to supply its cutting-edge SGRT solution to a newly built proton therapy center in Texas, US. The agreement includes multiple systems and a multiyear service agreement.

C-RAD announced an agreement to supply its cutting-edge SGRT solution to a newly built proton therapy center in Texas, US. The agreement includes multiple systems and a multiyear service agreement. In September 2021, A leading name in the biomedical vertical from Italy, Esaote announced its entry into the total body MRI industry with the launch of a system - Magnifico Open. The new launch is aimed at providing comfortable and efficient patient positioning, especially for claustrophobic and younger individuals.

In July 2021, A J Hospital & Research in Mangaluru, Karnataka, India, announced the installation of one of the most modern CT systems. The 128 Slice Dual Energy CT scanner is equipped with AI to optimize patient positioning and offer better assistance to technologists.

Prominent Patient Positioning Systems Service Providers:

Mizuho OSI

LEONI AG

C-RAD

Elekta AB(publ)

Skytron

Span-America Medical Systems Inc.

STERIS plc.

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Inc.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Patient Positioning Systems market, presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on Product (Patient Positioning Tables, Surgical Tables, Radiolucent Imaging Tables, Examination Tables, Patient Positioning Accessories, Other) by End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Others) by Application (Surgery, Diagnostics & Imaging, Cancer Therapy, Others) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa).

