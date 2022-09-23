Global Research Study on Smart Agriculture Market Size to Rise at 9.30% CAGR by 2028, Value to Cross US$ 29653.81 Million - Comprehensive Report by Facts & Factors

[232+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the Global Smart Agriculture Market size was valued at around USD 17,392.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 29,653.81 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 9.30% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are John Deere, Trimble, AKVA, Antellig, Afimilk, InnovaSea Systems, Heliospectra, Topcon Positioning Systems, DeLaval, LumiGrow, and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Smart Agriculture Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Aquaculture, Precision Forestry, Smart Greenhouse, and Others), By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Irrigation Management, Yield Management, Crop Scouting, Field Mapping, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Inventory Management, and Farm Labor Management), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Smart Agriculture Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 17,392.40 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 9.30% and is anticipated to reach over USD 29,653.81 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Smart Agriculture market.

Smart Agriculture Market Overview:

Smart agriculture describes an integrated management approach to growing the agricultural industry. Big data, cloud-based services, and the Internet of Things are just a few of the cutting-edge technologies used (IoT). For data analytics, field mapping, irrigation control, weather monitoring, soil scanning with sensors, and labor management, smart agriculture also uses optimization platforms, GPS, telecommunication, sensors, satellites, and wide area networks. Farmers can use these tools to harvest crops, manage inventories, and purchase essential supplies to increase crop yields.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/smart-agriculture-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 232+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historical and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Growth Drivers

The use of modern technologies in agricultural products drives the market growth

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the global smart agriculture market is the increasing acceptance of the technology across various applications, including smart greenhouses, precision farming, aquaculture, and animal monitoring, to ensure minimal manual intervention. In keeping with this, integrating cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to perform ongoing agricultural monitoring is another growth-inducing driver. The market is expanding due to the introduction of several advanced gadgets, including digital screens, smart sensors, contemporary biologicals, and robotic automation. Governments from many countries are launching several measures to encourage sustainable agricultural practices due to growing environmental concerns, fostering further market expansion. As a result, the ecosystem is better able to maintain balance, resulting in optimal agricultural output and food security.

Additionally, the growing use of light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights in the CEA setup, combined with the increasing acceptance of the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) concept in greenhouses, is boosting market growth. A good outlook for the market is being created by additional variables, such as the growing need for livestock technology to spot early diseases and significant research and development (R&D) efforts to introduce improved agricultural techniques.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Smart Agriculture industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the Smart Agriculture Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Smart Agriculture Industry?

What segments does the Smart Agriculture Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Smart Agriculture Market sample report and company profiles?

Browse the full “Smart Agriculture Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Aquaculture, Precision Forestry, Smart Greenhouse, and Others), By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Irrigation Management, Yield Management, Crop Scouting, Field Mapping, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Inventory Management, and Farm Labor Management), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-agriculture-market



Smart Agriculture Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, astute participants in the agricultural market have been operating at breakneck speed in order to meet the massive demand for products of the highest possible quality. As more people become aware of the importance of maintaining a high level of food safety, participants in the smart agriculture sector have been subjected to a stringent inspection of their contactless equipment management and other activities.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the smart agriculture market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 9.30% between 2022 and 2028.

In terms of revenue, the global smart agriculture market size was worth around US$ 17,392.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 29,653.81 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The growing acceptance of the technology across various applications, including precision farming, smart greenhouses, aquaculture, and animal monitoring to ensure minimal manual intervention, is one of the key drivers of the growth of the smart agriculture market.

By type, the livestock monitoring category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the irrigation management category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the global smart agriculture market in 2021.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/smart-agriculture-market



Smart Agriculture Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global smart agriculture market has been segmented into type, offering, application, and region.

Based on the type, the smart agriculture market is segregated into precision farming, livestock monitoring, precision aquaculture, precision forestry, smart greenhouse, and others. Among these, the livestock monitoring segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on the offering, the smart agriculture market is segregated into hardware, software, and services. Among these, the software segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on the application, the smart agriculture market is segregated into irrigation management, yield management, crop scouting, field mapping, weather tracking & forecasting, inventory management, and farm labor management. Among these, the irrigation management segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global smart agriculture market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the global market for smart agriculture in 2021. Increased government initiatives and rules to advance the region's agricultural industry are anticipated to support regional demand in North America during the projected period. Several agricultural organizations came together to form the North America Climate Smart Agriculture Alliance (NACSAA), a platform for educating and supplying growers with tools for sustainable agricultural productivity.

In response to the rising concern over water conservation, governments in North America are aggressively providing incentives to improve the applications of smart irrigation. For instance, the state of California has discounted smart controllers.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/smart-agriculture-market



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 17,392.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 29,653.81 Million CAGR Growth Rate 9.30% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players John Deere, Trimble, AKVA, Antellig, Afimilk, InnovaSea Systems, Heliospectra, Topcon Positioning Systems, DeLaval, and LumiGrow. Key Segment By Type, Offering, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Smart Agriculture Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Smart Agriculture market include:

John Deere

Trimble

AKVA

Antellig

Afimilk

InnovaSea Systems

Heliospectra

Topcon Positioning Systems

DeLaval

LumiGrow

Recent Industry Developments:

March 2021: DeLaval introduced the RC550 and RC700, a robot collector made for solid flooring to enhance cow comfort and hoof health. They can manage any manure without additional water due to their special rotational intake mechanism.

DeLaval introduced the RC550 and RC700, a robot collector made for solid flooring to enhance cow comfort and hoof health. They can manage any manure without additional water due to their special rotational intake mechanism. January 2021: By including a new Work Planner function, John Deere significantly improved its main digital product, the Operations Center, enabling farmers to shorten their work setup process and aiding operators in working more swiftly in the field. It gives farmers a comprehensive management tool to set up, plan, monitor, and analyze their data while managing their farms.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/smart-agriculture-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Smart Agriculture market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Aquaculture

Precision Forestry

Smart Greenhouse

Others

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Irrigation Management

Yield Management

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Smart Agriculture Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/smart-agriculture-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Offering, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Smart/Switchable Glass Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-switchable-glass-market



- Blockchain in Retail Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/blockchain-in-retail-market



- Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/real-time-location-systems-in-sports-rtls-market



- Knowledge Management in Financial Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/knowledge-management-in-financial-market



Managed Security Services Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/managed-security-services-market



- AI Recruitment Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/ai-recruitment-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

