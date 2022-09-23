Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market Size, Device Type, Treatment Type, End-User, Global Report Outlook 2022-2027

Artificial Pancreas Device Systems (APDS) Market Global Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global artificial pancreas device systems market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global artificial pancreas device systems market size reached US$ 1,949 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,122 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during 2022-2027.

Artificial pancreas device systems (APDS) are closed-loop medical device that mimics the glucose regulating function of a healthy pancreas. They comprise continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, an insulin infusion pump, and a glucose meter as standard solutions. These machines reduce hypoglycemic excursions by automatically adjusting insulin administration when an individual’s glucose level drops or if they do not respond to the threshold-suspend alarm. Apart from this, APDS evaluate CGM, estimate changes in glucose level via receivers, and perform calculations to deliver dosing instructions to insulin infusion pumps or electronic devices. Consequently, APDS devices are extensively used for diabetes treatment.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Lifestyle disorder, like obesity and diabetes, are primarily are driving the global market.

The global APDS market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the growing need for automated glycemic control and point-of-care diagnosis systems. Additionally, the escalating demand for diabetes management solutions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has facilitated the widespread adoption of APDS to deal with hyperglycemia and obesity. Moreover, the advent of the food and drug administration (FDA)-approved hybrid-closed loop insulin delivery system linked with a proprietary algorithm to suspend insulin delivery is propelling the market growth. Besides this, intensive research and development (R&D) activities to engineer advanced APDS and the large-scale integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to provide better compliance are propelling the market growth.

Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global artificial pancreas device systems market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Beta Bionics Inc.

• Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.

• Dexcom Inc.

• Inreda Diabetic B.V.

• Insulet Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic Inc.

• Roche Holding AG

• Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global artificial pancreas device systems market on the basis of device type, treatment type, end-user and region.

Breakup by Device Type:

• Threshold Suspend Device Systems

• Control- to-Range Systems

• Control-to-Target Systems

Breakup by Treatment Type:

• Bi-hormonal

• Insulin Only

• Hybrid

Breakup by End-User:

• Hospital

• Medical Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

