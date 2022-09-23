From Youtube to TikTok, wine2wine Business Forum 2022 offers an insight into the relationship between social media and wine

For its 9th edition, wine2wine Business Forum returns on November 7th-8th to the PalaExpo in Verona. In exploring all faces of Wine Communication, particular attention will be given to the world of social media. In particular, three sessions will focus on Youtube, TikTok and the world of wine influencers respectively, providing a discussion space where the audience can engage with Influencers in the sector. Tickets are now available on the event website.

VERONA, Italy, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After analyzing the most pressing issues facing the wine industry, wine2wine Business Forum has chosen the topic of Wine Communication as its main focus for 2022. Returning to the Palaexpo at Veronafiere for its 9th edition, the wine business Forum will cover the topic, addressing several different ramifications and perspectives.

The Forum will look at communication from the point of view of traditional media – journalism and wine guides - as well as the study of new digital media. Often considered too traditional and elitist, wine has been perceived as difficult to approach for a younger generation of consumers, the very same generation that is currently driving the change when it comes to digitalization of the industry. wine2wine Business Forum takes a direct look at these issues, with several sessions and panels focused on the transition from traditional to digital, and understanding how to reach a new audience or adjust the brand identity online.

Back to the origins: Youtube

Launched in 2005, Youtube is considered one of the oldest platforms that forged the path for what is now known as the social media world. Still the most used video platform in the world, Youtube provides huge opportunities for the wine sector. Speaker Konstantin Baum MW boasts a Youtube channel, with over 80,000 subscribers since he began in 2020, where he tastes everything from discount wines to a 159-year-old bottle, and takes the viewers on a journey around the wine world. During his session, Baum will share his experience on the platform and strategies he has developed to convey the desired message to his audience. Although some say YouTube has taken a back seat to more recent social media platforms such as TikTok or Instagram, Baum will spotlight the potential that Youtube still offers for the sector and why companies should include the platform in their social media strategy.

The latest success: TikTok

Everyone wants to be on TikTok, but very few companies understand how to truly use the platform in a market-oriented way. With a potential reach of 1 billion active users, wine companies need to differentiate between simply being on the platform and making the platform a part of their strategy, while struggling with rescrictions for alcohol related content. What was once a platform for kids has now evolved into a billion-dollar marketing tool with an estimated 50+% of users now over the age of 30. The powerful TikTok suggesting algorithm not only allows companies to be seen, but also targets the right audience. Over the past year, Amanda McCrossin welcomed a growth on TikTok from her start-up at 0 all the way to 150,000 followers in the wine category. The goal of her account is to help educate and demystify wine for a very curious audience and move hundreds of thousands of dollars to the wine industry through her reviews and recommendations. During her session, the speaker will illustrate how TikTok, born as an entertainment platform for kids, is turning into an important digital marketing tool for wineries. McCrossin will provide guidelines for professionals interested in exploring this uncharted territory.

A discussion with the experts: Meet the Wine Influencers

Whether on Youtube, TikTok, Facebook or Instagram, it is clear how all social media platforms revolve around content. Even if the delivery method differs – videos, stories, posts, live streams - at the end of the day it's the message that companies deliver that makes a difference in whether or not their targeted audience listens and takes action. To understand which types of content are most effective and how to adapt them to a specific message, wine2wine Business Forum presents a discussion panel with wine industry influencers. Francesca Nonino, Alojz Felix Jermann, Francesca Piemontese, Nicolò Zambello, Stefano Quaglierini will be among the protagonists of this session. As the power of influencers surged in the last few years, the speakers will bring their experience in the field of social communication to highlight which are the most successful strategies to beat the competition and capture the attention and interaction of users.

Tickets for wine2wine Business Forum are now available on the event's website. The full program is also available for consultation: https://wine2wine.net/?lang=en.

About: wine2wine Business Forum is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2022 will take place on November 7th and 8th at the Palaexpo in Veronafiere, Verona. The event is a key reference point for wine producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their wine business worldwide. wine2wine Business Forum provides unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net or by emailing wine2wine@justdothework.it.

