Board-Certified Gastroenterologist, Dr. Joseph Savon Now Treating The Country's Growing Addiction Crisis

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Board-Certified Gastroenterologist, Dr. Joseph Savon for 2022.

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Joseph Savon for 2022. Dr. Savon is the Chief Medical Officer at New Life Medical Detoxification, LLC.

He received his Bachelor of Science in biology from St. Joseph's University and his medical degree at UMDNJ – Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. After completing his internal medicine residency at Thomas Jefferson University, and his gastroenterology fellowship at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia, Dr. Savon went on to become an esteemed gastroenterologist in Marlton, New Jersey.

He is Board Certified by the American Board of Preventive Medicine in the Subspecialty of Addiction Medicine, the American Board of Addiction Medicine, and the American Board of Internal Medicine in the Subspecialty of Gastroenterology. Dr. Savon is also on the AmeriHealth Physicians Advisory Committee and is a Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

Dr. Joe is one of the co-founders at the Endocenter at Voorhees, one of the busiest and highest quality Gastrointestinal Endoscopy centers in the nation and is certified by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

At the Endocenter, Dr. Savon has performed nearly 50,000 medical procedures and he is one of 28 doctors at Virtua Healthcare System who specialize in Gastroenterology. As a result of his incredible focus on patient care and dedication to excellence in medicine, Dr. Savon has been recognized as a New Jersey Top Doc once again in 2022 – that's 6 years straight! Dr. Joe is also a partner at South Jersey Gastroenterology.

As a physician, Dr. Joseph Savon is known for taking a personal interest in the health and well-being of the patients he cares for. Over the past several years, Dr. Savon has become increasingly concerned by the country's growing addiction crisis and took it upon himself to become an expert in proven medical approaches to managing addiction.

Dr. Savon's intense personal interest in this area led him to seek further education and credentialization in the medical management and treatment of addiction to opioids, alcohol and other addictive substances. Dr. Savon is now a member of the American Board of Addiction Medicine and the American Board of Preventive Medicine in the sub-specialty of Addiction.

Dr. Savon's impressive academic credentials, numerous accreditations and long history as an outstanding physician have earned him a loyal following of patients. But what people love most about Dr. Joseph Savon is the individualistic way that he approaches each of the patients that he cares for. Dr. Savon wants every one of his patients to experience the best possible outcome from the care he provides and to live life to their maximum potential.

To learn more about Dr. Joseph Savon, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-joseph-savon/

----

About Us

NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Media Contact

Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marketing@njtopdocs.com

Twitter

SOURCE NJ Top Docs