Industrial Control System Security (ICS) Market size was valued at $10.1 billion - IndustryARC

Industrial Control System Security (ICS) Market size was valued at $10.1 billion

Industrial Control Systems Security Market

Industrial Control System Security (ICS) Market size was valued at $10.1 billion in 2020, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, September 23, 2022 -- Industrial Control System Security (ICS) Market size was valued at $10.1 billion in 2020, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT and automation technologies in industries, and is set to drive the market growth. Increased demand for process variables and automation including control valves and remote sensors/control has made existing infrastructure vulnerable to cyber-attacks, thereby compromising the integrity of critical information which is set to drive the ICS security market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Industrial Control System Security (ICS) market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Industrial Control System Security market in terms of revenue in 2020 owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies and presence of major number of players.

2. Adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT in industries and stringent regulations for security is poised to propel the market growth.

3. Increasing adoption of Industrial Control System Security in transportation sector for various applications such as aviation, maritime is set to drive the market growth.

4. Lack of awareness in ICS security hamper the market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Network Security held the major share of 30.1% in 2020. Network security solutions include access control, anti-virus and anti-malware software, application security, behavioral analytics, cloud security, data loss prevention, firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, wireless security and among others.

2. North America dominated the Industrial Control System Security market in 2020 with a market share of 34.8%, followed by Europe and APAC owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies such as IIoT, automation technologies and others. Additionally, the presence of high number of players, and high adoption rate of Industrial Control System Security in this region is set to drive the market.

3. Transportation is the fastest growing segment in Industrial Control System Security market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Increasing adoption of ICS security for critical transportation networks such as surface transportation, highway, aviation, maritime, and pipeline is set to drive the market growth.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Industrial Control System Security industry are:

1. ABB
2. Check Point Software Technologies
3. Cisco
4. Honeywell
5. Mcafee

Industrial Control System Security (ICS) Market size was valued at $10.1 billion - IndustryARC

