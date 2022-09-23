Colposcopy Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Colposcopy Market Size is Estimated at $598 Million in 2020, Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Colposcopy Market size is estimated at $598 million in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. A colposcopy is a device that allows doctors to get a closer look at a woman's vaginal area in diagnosing diseases. The instrument is extremely useful in detecting cervical cancer. The device functions similarly to an electronic microscope complete with proper lighting and magnification. The optical colposcopy is the standard one, but it has developed into a digital version with video assistance.
The market demand is growing due to increased awareness and the availability of a wide variety of diagnostic tools. Assessment of diethylstilbestrol (DES) sensitivity in utero, human papillomavirus, immunosuppression, and irregular cervix appearance triggers for a patient to undergo a colposcopy. Colposcopes are often used to diagnose cervical cancer, vaginal cancer, and cervix inflammation.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Colposcopy Market highlights the following areas -
1. Colposcopy market growth is being driven by technological advances, adoption of new techniques, such as high-quality video and enhanced detection accuracy.
2. Geographically, North America Colposcopy Market held the largest revenue share of 35% in 2020 owing to the involvement of potential players who are developing innovative products, advances in medical device technology, high investments in R&D and support of government. In the final report, the scope of the Colposcopy Market for various regions will be given.
3. The Colposcopy Industry is expanding owing to enhanced R&D efforts by companies to develop quick, cost-effective, and new technology-based Colposcopy for the treatment of Cervical Cancer.
4. The industry is gaining popularity as the number of cases of cervical cancer continues to rise. This has raised awareness, and patients are now more likely
to learn about their health and want to take preventative steps, which are fuelling the Colposcopy industry.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Based on Portability Type, Handheld System accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to new product launches and technological advances in the market. MobileODT, for instance, has released EVA COLPO, a user-friendly, compact, internet-enabled system.
2. Based on End Use, Hospitals/Clinics accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to higher adoption of portable colposcopes in hospitals and gynaecological clinics and the growth in women population that are suffering from cervical cancer around the world.
3. Based on Geography, North America Colposcopy Market accounted for the 35% revenue share in 2020 attributed to a number of factors, including an aging population that is more susceptible to infections due to reduced immunity, Colposcopy resulting in a high demand for early cancer detection and successful care.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Colposcopy industry are -
1. MedGyn Products, Inc.
2. Wallach Surgical Devices
3. Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc.
4. DYSIS Medical
5. ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG
