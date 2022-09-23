Collagen Peptide Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Collagen Peptide Market Size is Estimated to Reach $634 Million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 5.8% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Collagen Peptide Market size is estimated to reach $634 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Collagen peptides are very small pieces of collagen that are versatile sources of protein and an essential element of healthy nutrition. Collagen peptides are characterized by high levels of amino acids and contains 8 of the 9 essential amino acids. Collagen Peptides are increasingly being adopted in the pharmaceutical industry owing to their various health benefits, such as improved bone health, arthritis relief, and bone loss prevention. The rise in the adoption of bovine-based collagen peptides and gelatin in a wide range of applications, such as beverages, and high protein foods, increase in the demand for porcine collagen peptides in dietary supplements, rise in the adoption of collagen peptides in the cosmetic industry, and growing investment by the key players to develop quality collagen peptides are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Collagen Peptide Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Collagen Peptide Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Collagen Peptide Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the demand for bovine-based collagen peptides and gelatin in beverages and high protein foods.
2. The increase in the popularity of bovine collagen peptides in the cosmetic industry is driving the Bovine segment. However, the high cost of collagen peptides is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Collagen Peptide Market.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Collagen Peptide Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1.The Collagen Peptide Market based on the Source can be further segmented into Bovine, Marine, Porcine, Poultry, and Others. The Bovine segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.3% over the period 2021-2026.
2. The Collagen Peptide Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Nutritional Products, and Others.
3. Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 29% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the growing demand for porcine collagen peptides in dietary supplements and an increase in the adoption of collagen peptides in the cosmetic industry.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Collagen Peptide industry are -
1. Tessenderlo Group
2. Gelita AG
3. Darling Ingredients
4. Gelnex
5. Holista CollTech
