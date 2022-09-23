Cloud Billing Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Cloud Billing Market
Cloud Billing Market Value is Estimated to Be $6.5 Billion in Terms of Value for 2021 and Projected to Increase at CAGR of 15.9% Over Forecast Period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cloud Billing Market value is estimated to be $6.5 billion in terms of value for 2021 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. Cloud Billing refers to the process of generating bills from the resource usage data catering its application in revenue management, account management and customer management. This type of billing is set of predefined billing policies and can leverage both recurring and usage-based revenue models. Cloud billing cater its application in numerous industry verticals such as BFSI, Retail, Education, Public sectors and many more. The increasing adoption of cloud computing has significantly increased in recent years which in turn are driving the cloud billing market. Additionally, the growing demand for paperless subscription billing operations will further accelerate the cloud billing market. A Cloud Billing is a technique of generating bills for the clients based on the resource usage data and policy. The perse types of cloud billing comprise of subscription billing, metered billing, cloud service billing and provisioning. Cloud-based infrastructure customers generally waste an estimated 45% of their spend, and cloud billing solutions are expected to help reduce this wastage combined with adoption of Internet of things (IoT) as well. Cloud billing caters its application to customer management, revenue management and account management. Revenue management held the leading share for the application segment. This cloud billing service utilizes its application in perse industry verticals such as Banking, financial services and insurance, education, manufacturing, telecommunications and others.
1. North America dominated the Cloud Billing market owing to high adoption of cloud technologies in industries combined with stringent regulations in 2021.
2. The prices of cloud billing services also depend on various factors including service type and its use among various industry verticals namely retail, education, manufacturing, banking, financial services, insurance and many more. In the near future, the prices of cloud billing services are expected to further decrease considering the increasing scale of service providers and emergence of cost-effective solutions.
3. Cloud billing solutions are Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) and operation solutions which are employed for generating the invoice for the clients based on inpidual resource utilization and policy. The various types of solutions considered for the cloud billing market assessment includes subscription billing, metered billing, cloud service billing and provisioning.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Depending upon the type of cloud billing, it is segmented into subscription billing, metered billing, cloud service billing and provisioning. Metered billing is one of the major types of cloud billing market generating revenue of $2.5 billion in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% through 2022-2027.
2. Account Management segment dominated the market with the market value of $2.7 billion and is projected to witness a rapid growth rate of CAGR 11.6% during 2022-2027 owing to its huge application in enterprises to monitoring and managing client accounts.
3. North America is the dominant region for cloud billing market witnessing revenue share of 35% in 2021 and is projected to reach 33% by 2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Cloud Billing industry are -
1. Amazon
2. Oracle
3. Google
4. SAP
5. Salesforce
