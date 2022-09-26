Global Organic Fertilizer Market to reach over USD 23.33 billion by the year 2030

Global Organic Fertilizers Market info Global Organic Fertilizers Market seg

Global Organic Fertilizer Market is estimated to reach over USD 23.33 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.53% during the forecast period.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Organic Fertilizers Market- by Source (Animal-based Organic Fertilizers (Blood Meal, Animal Manure, Bone Meal, Other Animal-based Organic Fertilizers), Plant-based Organic Fertilizers (Green Manure, Seaweed Extract, and Other Plant-based Organic Fertilizers), Mineral-based Organic Fertilizers (Rock Phosphate, Silica, Other Mineral-based Organic Fertilizers), and Other Organic Fertilizers), by Form (dry organic fertilizers (Granular Organic Fertilizers, Organic Fertilizer Pellets, Organic Fertilizer Powders, and Other Dry Organic Fertilizers) and liquid organic fertilizers), by Application (broadcasting, fertigation and foliar application and other application methods), by Crop Type (cereals & grains (Wheat, Maize/Corn, Rice, and Other Cereals & Grains), fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, turf & ornaments and other crops)-Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Animal waste, manure, plant residues, and human waste make organic fertilizers. It is a necessary component that promotes the growth of soil microorganisms. The mix of organic fertilizer determines its nutrient density. The demand for organic fertilizers is one of the primary factors driving the growth of organic farming. Rising health consciousness is driving consumer demand for organic items. As more people opt to eat organic food because they believe it is safe and healthy, organic farming has increased significantly worldwide, boosting the need for organic fertilizers. Furthermore, an rising number of government initiatives and subsidies aimed at reducing environmental pollution are encouraging farmers to embrace organic farming. In the following years, market growth will be driven by consumer demand for foods free of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. However, the high need for inorganic (synthetic) fertilizers restricts the market growth. Furthermore, the large supply of organic waste and improvements in the organic fertilizer manufacturing process provide opportunities for market expansion.

List of Prominent Players in the Organic Fertilizer Market:

• Hello Nature International Srl (Italy)

• Karnataka Agro Chemicals (Multiplex Group) (India)

• Coromandel International Limited (India)

• Midwestern BioAg (U.S.)

• Perfect Blend, LLC (U.S.)

• California Organic Fertilizers, Inc. (U.S.)

• Biochim S.p.A. (Italy)

• Queensland Organics (Australia)

• FirePro Manufacturing Pty Ltd. (Australia)

• National Fertilizers Limited (India)

• SPIC Ltd (India)

• Fertoz Ltd. (Australia)

• Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (U.S.)

• Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (Australia)

• Fertikal NV (Belgium)



Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Organic fertilizers are natural compounds sprayed or added to crops to boost yield. They are fertilizers derived from natural sources such as plants and animals. Organic fertilizers are particularly advantageous since they feed the soil with carbonic substances necessary for plant growth. Organic matter is also increased in plants when organic fertilizers are employed, which stimulates microorganism growth and aids in modifying the physical and chemical qualities of soil. Organic fertilizers play an important role in modern agriculture and home gardening. This is projected to provide the market with potential growth possibilities throughout the forecast period.

Challenges:

The availability of substitute products or possible replacement products, such as chemical fertilizers or synthetic fertilizers, in a specific market segment, would impede the organic fertilizer industry's growth. The cost of organic fertilizer equipment will be precise, and purchasers will endeavour to negotiate lower prices while providing better quality and service. The requirements, as well as the competition of competitors, will result in a loss of profit for the seller of organic fertilizer equipment. The high expense of this fertilizer has limited its usage in large-scale agricultural production, such as commodity crop production. This is expected to impede organic fertilizer market expansion over the forecast period.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific Organic Fertilizer market is expected to register a major market share in revenue and is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR shortly since the region is heavily reliant on agriculture. Furthermore, more significant government expenditure and subsidies on organic fertilizers are propelling market expansion in the region. As per capita income rises, so does the demand for organic food, driving the market for organic fertilizers in this region. Moreover, advances in communication technology have enabled individuals to become aware of the growth and wellness dynamics, which has strengthened this industry globally, particularly in developing countries such as Brazil and India. Besides, North America has a substantial share in the organic fertilizer market. Organic product demand is booming in North America due not only to more mindful food choices among purchasers but also to rising wages and improved agricultural practices that boost organic yields. Increasing cultivation of high-value crops and growing farmer knowledge of the environmental benefits of organic fertilizers are expected to be positive factors for market expansion in North America.

Recent Developments:

• In March 2019, Italpollina SpA agreed to buy Horticultural Alliance, Inc., a Florida-based company specializing in plant health and care with an organic approach (USA). Furthermore, Italpollina SpA formed a new company in the United States to manufacture and distribute organic fertilizers throughout North America.

• In February 2019, BioStar Organics, a waste-to-energy firm, opened a new organic fertilizer factory in Washington to produce up to 500,000 gallons of SuperSix organic liquid fertilizer per year.

Segmentation of Organic Fertilizer Market-

By Source-

• Animal-based Organic Fertilizers

o Blood Meal

o Animal Manure

o Bone Meal

o Other Animal-based Organic Fertilizers

• Plant-based Organic Fertilizers

o Green Manure

o Seaweed Extract

o Other Plant-based Organic Fertilizers

• Mineral-based Organic Fertilizers

o Rock Phosphate

o Silica

o Other Mineral-based Organic Fertilizers

• Other Organic Fertilizers

By Form-

• Dry Organic Fertilizers

o Granular Organic Fertilizers

o Organic Fertilizer Pellets

o Organic Fertilizer Powders

o Other Dry Organic Fertilizers

• Liquid Organic Fertilizers

By Mode of Application

• Broadcasting

• Fertigation

• Foliar Application

• Other Application Methods

By Crop Type

• Cereals & Grains

o Wheat

o Maize/Corn

o Rice

o Other Cereals & Grains

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Turf & Ornaments

• Other Crops

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

