Brandy Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Brandy Market is Set to Grow at a Cagr of 12.4% During Forecast Period of 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Brandy Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The demand constituted by brandy industry accumulated to $1721.1 Million in 2020. Brandy is obtained by distilling wine, fruit juices and mashes that have a minimum alcohol content of 35% and a maximum of 60%. The manufacturers can provide different flavors like caramel and gingerly, by ageing them for 3-20 years in an oak barrel. Brandy offers certain health benefits if ingested in the right proportion. Par example, brandy can improve immunity, and reduce the skin ageing owing to the presence of antioxidant and polyphenolic compounds. Owing to its anti-bacterial properties, brandy is often given to suppress cough and cold. It is also used by the restaurants as a digestif, distilled wine, post meal owing to the presence of compounds which improves digestion. The brandy market share is set to reign, owing to its cross-industrial use in the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17854/brandy-market.html
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Brandy Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominated the brandy industry in the year 2020, owing to a surge in demand in the confectionary and beverages, and the off-trade businesses accommodated the demand during lockdowns.
2. Increasing preference of the millennial generation for trying different varieties via cocktails will drive the brandy industry forward.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be present in Brandy Market Report.
Companies operating in the brandy industry will have to face stiff competition from different companies within region and across the globe as well.
4. COVID-19 lockdowns have prevented the bars and clubs to operate as usual, hindering the sale of brandy and other products via cocktails and neat.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17854
Segmental Analysis:
1. By distribution, the brandy market can be segmented into two subcategories namely, off-trade which includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, online stores and discount stores; while on-trade includes restaurants, liquor stores and bars.
2. The brandy market is segmented into four sub-categories on the lines of product types, namely, Cognac, Armagnac, Fruit Brandy and others.
3. By Geography, North America dominated the overall segment with a share of 36.1% in the year 2020. The reason for the surge in demand is associated with the rise in distillery and craft drinks in the millennial population.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Brandy industry are -
1. Courvoisier (Beam Suntory Inc.)
2. F. Korbel & Bros
3. Martell
4. Speciality Brands Ltd.
5. Rémy Cointreau
Click on the following link to buy the Brandy Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17854
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Global Champagne Market- Forecast (2021-2026)
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Champagne-Market-Research-513997
B. Methanol Market- Forecast (2021-2026)
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18666/methanol-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn